Wollongong DCC takes home the first NSW Community Cricket Cup





The NSW Community Cricket Cup Finals Day at Kanebridge Oval on February 11 lived up to expectations, treating cricket enthusiasts to a day of nail-biting encounters and exceptional performances, with Wollongong District Cricket Club (DCC) taking home the silverware and etching their names. in the history books as the first winners of the competition.

Wollongong DCC – winners of the inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup // Jazz Chalouhi Finals day was an exciting match between two metropolitan clubs, Epping Bulls Cricket Club and Berowra Cricket Club, and two regional NSW clubs, Wollongong DCC and Wallsend DCC. The day followed a triple-header format, with the first semi-final scheduled for 10am, followed by the second semi-final at 2pm, culminating in the first grand final of the Cricket NSW Community Cricket Cup at 6.30pm. The first semi-final between Wallsend DCC and Berowra CC proved a heartbreaker, with the match coming down to the final ball. Berowra needed six runs to win but Wallsend emerged victorious, showing exceptional death bowling skills. The second semi-final saw Wollongong DCC take on Epping Bulls CC in another closely contested battle. Wollongong's dominance with the bat set the tone early on and they recorded a 14-run win in a match that kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. The highly anticipated grand final became a regional affair with Wallsend playing Wollongong, creating a captivating spectacle under the lights. Wallsend won the bat flip and elected to bat first. However, Wollongong's tight bowling restricted Wallsend to a total of 105 runs. In response, Wollongong's opening batsmen showed composure, contributing both scores of 34 and 44. Wollongong successfully chased down the target with just two wickets down in the 16th over, securing the Community Cup. Pushpinder Jassal was named Man of the Match for his excellent spin bowling performance, claiming 4 wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs. The win earned Wollongong DCC the Community Cricket Cup and a $2000 prize.

