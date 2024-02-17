Sports
Fluker native Devonta Lee returns to football after beating cancer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – I came from nowhere, wide receiver Devonta Lee confessed in 2019.
To truly understand Devonte Lee's story, you have to go back to his roots
I came from a small town called Fluker. “I grew up in a house with rats and cockroaches and things like that,” Lee said.
He was a four-star recruit out of Amite High and lived for football.
That's the one thing he loved to do from day one. He played football all his life from an early age. That's the only thing he liked to do. He always goes to the gym. Seven days a week. He would get the key. He always had a key and went to training. When no one else works, he works, said Devonta's mother, Lacresia Lee.
That work ethic, fueled by his love for family
I know my family depends on me. So I have to make it happen for them, Lee said.
For Lee, that meant playing major college football on his way to a career in the NFL.
Initially, that path was paved in purple and gold. The wide receiver stayed home and signed with the LSU Tigers. The decision immediately paid off.
Championship my freshman year, the SEC championship, the Peach Bowl. That was amazing. My freshman year and I played my freshman year, caught two passes, 27 yards, and I played special teams, Lee said.
Lee did earn a championship ring, but didn't see his playing time increase in the following years. In 2022, Devonta left Baton Rouge for Ruston to play for Louisiana Tech.
His mother first said, “It wasn't an easy choice
Our relatives. None of them wanted him to go. But we had to rely on the decision he wanted to make. It is not good for us to make a decision for him, we should let him make a decision for himself. It was heavy. It was hard for him, too, because he loved that school, Lacresia Lee said.
But for Lee, it was a chance to start over with a new team and a new family.
LA. Tech, they showed me a lot of love. They were after me hard. When I came here, it was a family affair, Lee said.
But only months into his next chapter. His body started to break down.
I start by going through my exercises. I came to the fourth exercise. I run, I do a top-of-the-route exercise. I start running and my back starts to get tight. I started to feel pain. As if someone had shocked me. The coach told me we had to stop, Lee said.
Lee visited a doctor. The test results, a bombshell.
The doctor said: call the relatives. He had to talk to us. When he let us know what was going on with him, my heart skipped a beat. I cried, said Lacresia Lee.
Devonta was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
God allows us to go through adversity. Adversity only makes you strong. You have to keep your faith and your hope, and you have to believe too, Lee said.
Lee would need two surgeries, ten weeks of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiation.
The doctor talked to me about it, he said you have to be strong for him. I told the doctor he was strong for me. He was there for me and tried to calm me down. Instead of calming him down. I'm going to tell you something: Devonta is a strong young man. It never cracked. I've never seen anything like it. He never cried in front of me. I can say that. Never cried in front of me. On the first day he never cried. “I was the one doing all the crying,” Lacresia Lee said.
For a year, Lee fought and eventually overcame the disease.
It felt great to just sound the alarm. Because some people can't sound the alarm. It's just a blessing. If only some people could walk in my shoes. It's been a long process. {19:04} I will never give up, Lee said.
Now Lee is back in Ruston, restoring a body once ravaged by cancer.
His mentality, he is always positive, has a smile on his face, he is very uplifting. There's just a life energy that he brings to myself, the other coaches and our players when he's in our facility, LA said. Tech head football coach Sonny Cumbie.
He said mom, I can't stop. He said I'm feeling good, there's nothing that's hurting me, he said I'm ready to go. It's time to go. I said okay son, mommy behind you, Lacresia Lee said.
Chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, Lee battled cancer and emerged victorious. Now he is ready for a new opponent, the Nicholls State Colonels. That's what the Bulldogs will face in their regular season opener.
Man, it's going to feel great. It gives me chills because I miss it. I really want to be out there again. “I won't let anything stop me,” Lee said.
He has a fighting mentality. He's fighting. He has beaten extreme odds before, this wouldn't surprise me. The road is very long in terms of recovery, in terms of getting his body ready to play college football, the wear and tear and grind of his body. If anyone can do it, it's D-Lee, Cumbie said.
