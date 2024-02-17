Coltvet, Netherlands leads No. 3 women's hockey past St. Olaf





NORTHFIELD, Minn. The Gustavus women's hockey team recorded its 19th victory in the last away game of the season. The Gusties got two goals from each Sophia Coltvet And Hailey Holland as well as an 11-save shutout of Katie McCoy to earn their 16th conference victory. Neither team scored in the first period, but the Gusties were not without opportunities. Gustavus controlled much of the play to end the period, scoring six shots on target in the final two minutes of the opening period. Acrobatic saves from both St. Olaf's Hannah Fritz and the always cool and collected Katie McCoy kept the score until the period 0-0. Head coach Mike Caroll The pep talk during intermission certainly helped as the Gusties wasted no time getting on the board in the second. An early power play gave Sophia Coltvet her eleventh goal of the season, and seventh on the power play, where a shot was tapped Molly McHugh past Fritz for the first goal of the match. Once they got one on the board, things went smoothly for the No. 3 Gusties, getting two more before the end of the frame. Hailey Holland scored the next, feeding through the neutral zone from linemate Brooke Macht , splitting the Ole defenders and sending the puck bar down to push the lead to two. Just 1:38 later, Coltvet got her second of the game, scooping a loose puck from a scrum onto the wall and scoring from the top of the circle. Holland joined Coltvet as a scorer in the third, taking a long pass from none other than Coltvet to speed past four Ole players and slot a backhanded shot into the back of the net. McHugh literally added the punctuation mark to the game, scoring with just seven seconds left in the period. After beating St. Olaf's defensive line, McHugh buried a top-shelf shot over Fritz's shoulder for the 5-0 final. The Gusties totaled 45 shots on goal, compared to the Oles' 11, converting one of two power play attempts. Coltvet posted a three-point night, while Holland, McHugh and Kylie Ligday each added two to the total. The Netherlands once again led the charge in shots on target, finishing with seven, followed by Coltvet and Hanna Gray which had six each. The Gusties will host St. Olaf in their regular season finale Saturday afternoon at Don Roberts Ice Rink, with puck drop at 2 p.m. Read the full article

