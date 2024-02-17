New professional table tennis league for first stop in Everett

EVERETT — What's the difference between table tennis and ping pong?

Technically, they are the same game: played on a 9 x 5 foot wooden table with a 6-inch net in the center; players use rubber-covered wooden paddles to hit a hollow celluloid ball over the net to their opponents.

But spiritually there is a huge gap between the two. “Ping pong” is played recreationally in the basement, with players struggling to land the ball on the table surface. “Table tennis” is played by Olympic-caliber athletes with the strength, speed and grace that recreational players can only dream of.

And table tennis is what's coming to the Angel of the Winds Arena.

Major League Table Tennis, America's first-ever professional table tennis league, stops through Everett next weekend when a West Division showdown is held Friday through Sunday at Angel of the Winds.

This is the eleventh event of the inaugural season of Major League Table Tennis (MLTT). All four West Division teams – the Portland Paddlers, Texas Smash, Bay Area Blasters and host Seattle Spinners – will be in attendance. There are two team competitions on each of the three days.

And the startup competition hopes to claw its way into the national consciousness.

“(MLTT's first season) has gone pretty well, to be honest,” said Nikhil Kumar, the two-time reigning U.S. men's champion and the Spinners' first-round draft pick. “One of the things I'm happy about is that it actually came about. There has been a lot of talk about starting a league in the US, and I was always skeptical because it never really worked out, it was all talk. But Flint and the rest of his staff have done a good job of bringing this to life.”

“Flint” refers to league founder Flint Lane. MLTT is the brainchild of the 57-year-old former tech entrepreneur. Lane was inspired when his wife gave him a table tennis lesson from professional player David Zhuang as a gift for his 45th birthday. After Lane stopped running Billtrust in December 2022, he decided to embark on a new adventure.

“I had been retired for about a week and a half, I had played some golf and then we were hanging out with no agenda, talking about golf, talking about Bitcoin, and I thought, 'Yes, I can do that.' I won't do this for the rest of my life,'' Lane explained on a Zoom call from Naples, Florida. “So what else can I do? I was passionate about table tennis and had an idea about it, but I didn't really start thinking about it until January 2023.

“These types of competitions exist in a dozen different countries, but no one has tried this in the US,” Lane added. “I have been passionate about table tennis all my life, I have two clubs and play regularly. Why isn't this a professional sport in America? We have professional leagues for sports like pickleball, cornhole, tag and arm wrestling. Table tennis is an Olympic sport, we all play it as children. How has no one tried this? We did some research and came to the conclusion that there is no reason why this couldn't work. We may not be successful. But it's fun to watch, easy to put on, and there are a lot of athletes who want to play.”

The project came to fruition with great speed, as MLTT went from a thought in Lane's head to holding its first event in less than 10 months when the competition debuted last September in Daytona Beach, Florida. The league includes players from all over the world; Seattle's eight players represent six countries from four continents. The players include former US Olympians such as Kumar, as well as former European champion Damien Provost. This season, MLTT is a touring league, while Lane said the goal is for each team to find a permanent home arena starting next season. Matches will be streamed live online and on YouTube TV.

Fabiola Diaz of the Seattle Spinners in action during a Major League table tennis event. (main class table tennis)

“The competition has brought in quite a few top players from Europe and Asia,” said 21-year-old Kumar, who, when not competing, is studying computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. “The level of play has been good so far. Having a league in the US is exciting for many international players. They can visit the cities and enjoy the stay in the US. It's also really good for junior players in the US, it gives them the experience of what it's like to play in the US. a professional league and see other top players.”

So what can a spectator expect from an MLTT event? There is only one active table, so the entire focus is on one match. Each team competition consists of four singles matches, one doubles match and one Golden Game. The singles and doubles matches consist of three games to 11, with each game worth one team point. The Golden Game features all five players from each team, with new players rotating every four points, and is worth six team points. Therefore, 21 team points are a stake, and the team that accumulates the most team points is the winner.

“It's quite unique,” ​​Kumar said of the format. “Initially I wasn't sure if I would be too excited about it, in a way it looked corny. But after playing it, I realized the excitement, especially in a team setting. You feel excited on the field when you are competing for the team and not just for yourself.”

Nikhil Kumar of the Seattle Spinners during a Major League table tennis event. (main class table tennis)

MLTT has certainly had its growing pains. Considering how quickly the league was brought to market, Lane and company need to fix things right away.

“It was a lot harder to get fans into the arena than we expected,” Lane admitted. “When we launched, we thought people would just show up. That was absolutely not the case. So now we have a 40 step process when we go to a city where we try to get on the local news, go to local table tennis clubs, contact other sports teams in the area, send emails, send people to the city to kites to hang. We're far from ready to say we've got it figured out, but it's much better. We had about 30 people the first week, but we had almost 700 in Portland and we hope to reach thousands over time.”

“Portland was very loud and quite exciting,” Kumar added. “It had the atmosphere of the home crowd, you heard boos for the other team. It made it a greater experience for both the home and away teams, and I hope it will be just as exciting when we go to Everett.”

General admission tickets cost $20 for a single day and $45 for a three-day pass, while VIP tickets cost $40 for a single day and $90 for a three-day pass. Tickets are available on the Angel of the Winds Arena website.



Fabiola Diaz of the Seattle Spinners in action during a Major League table tennis event. (main class table tennis) Nikhil Kumar of the Seattle Spinners during a Major League table tennis event. (main class table tennis)



