Cricket world stunned by Ravi Ashwin's withdrawal after 'forbidden' drama in third Test

Cricket Fans are rallying around the Indian spinner Ravi Aswin after withdrawing from the third Test against England due to a family medical emergency. On Friday, Ashwin became only the ninth bowler and second Indian after Anil Kumble to take 500 wickets in Test cricket when he dismissed Zak Crawley in the final session of the second day.

But the Board of Cricket for Control in India announced just a few hours after the end of the match that Ashwin had immediately withdrawn from the match. “In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully support Ashwin,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

“The BCCI extends its sincere support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of the utmost importance. The board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate this situation. challenging time.”

Ravi Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley for his 500th wicket in Test cricket. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla later revealed that Ashwin's mother is not well. “Wishing a speedy recovery to Ravi Ashwin's mother,” he tweeted. “He should hurry and leave Rajkot Test for Chennai to be with his mother.”

India have been without Virat Kohli for the entire series and it seems unlikely that they would be allowed to replace Ashwin in the middle of a Test. The MCC rules state that a player can be substituted at any time during a match with “the consent of the opposing team captain”.

However, the rules for the World Test Championship are more ambiguous, suggesting that a player change can only take place after the toss, when the teams have been named, but before play has gotten underway. Players can only be replaced during the game if they have suffered a concussion.

England awarded five penalty runs for 'forbidden' act by Ravi Ashwin

Ashwin's withdrawal came after a dramatic and controversial day in which he was given five penalty runs for running through the middle of the field. England had added five runs to their total before they even faced a ball, after umpire Joel Wilson ruled that Ashwin had entered the protected area at mid-wicket.

As Ravindra Jadeja had already been warned for the same, Ashwin's indiscretion resulted in England being awarded five penalty runs. “He ran straight onto the field,” former England spinner Graeme Swann said on commentary as Ashwin argued with Wilson. You are not allowed to stand in the middle of the field and I am sorry Mr. Ashwin, you are caught right there.

Sanjay Manjrekar said: Wow. Now I have seen this happen for the second time. We told you last time yesterday, when Jadeja ran off the pitch, that this was the final warning. So with that gesture and signal from the referee we can confirm that it is five penalty points.

Kumble added: The referees have that area to themselves. You are not allowed to go there, it is forbidden. There were warnings yesterday. But he (Ashwin) probably didn't realize that there were already warnings, so that could be one of the reasons why he had a conversation with the referee.

India made 445 in their first innings before England opener Ben Duckett hit an 88-ball century to lead the tourists' fight. Duckett went to stumps on 133 not out off 118 balls, with his knock of two sixes and 21 fours taking England to 2-207.

“Five hundred wickets are now done and dusted. There is a match on the line,” Ashwin said before abruptly withdrawing. “The game is neck and neck. We will have to bat and bowl well to stay in the game.”

with AAP

