Could Florida State buy the TV rights to FSU football from the ACC?

Buried in more than 40 pages of legal texts the ACC filed in a lawsuit Friday, this was a possible resolution for the conference that has been in legal back-and-forth with Florida State for weeks:

The Seminoles were able to buy back their TV rights from the conference.

The ACC claims that it holds these rights until 2036. That's because FSU signed a document called a grant of rights in 2016. FSU has granted the rights to broadcast its home games to the ACC through 2036. The ACC sold them to ESPN and split the money. back to FSU and its colleagues.

Whether that deal is enforceable may ultimately be decided by a judge in Leon County or Mecklenburg County, NC. If it is ironclad, as the ACC claims, FSU estimates it risks losing up to $429 million in TV revenue. If FSU is right, the Seminoles can leave in free agency.

The ACC's latest motion presents a third option.

If Florida State wants to regain control of the rights before the end of the term, it could try to buy them back, the filing said. But having to buy back an assigned right is not a punishment; it's just a commercial opportunity.

A commercial opportunity that had not previously been discussed in the dueling lawsuits. A price was not specified, but, like everything in this legal battle, it is subject to negotiation.

The remainder of the submission consisted of a series of technical arguments. Many focused on where this dispute should be heard in the FSU home venue (Leon County Circuit Court) or the ACC home venue (Mecklenburg County Superior Court).

The ACC filed its lawsuit in North Carolina on Dec. 21, the day before FSU sued the conference in Leon County. Friday's filing noted that North Carolina remains the appropriate location because that's where the conference is based and home to the first lawsuit. The league said Florida State was fiddling with the jurisdictional ball.

The state of Florida claims there are no facts to support the barren site allegation (for Tallahassee), according to the motion.

The conference reiterated how FSU has received millions of TV dollars without complaint. That fact runs counter to the school's argument that those deals were rotten or broken, and means FSU cannot challenge their validity, according to the filing. It also means that the three-year statute of limitations has expired in North Carolina.

Friday's document fights back against FSU antitrust claims that the ACC has limited the Seminoles' ability to compete in the marketplace. The ACC responded with two points: Cal, Stanford and SMU join the ACC despite the guidelines, FSU is thriving while competitors like the Big Ten and SEC are thriving. These are signs that there is a market that works, and not a market that is broken.

The ACC disagreed with two other points. One is that FSU's lawsuit asks a court for legal advice before voting on whether to leave. Instead, Florida State could have notified the ACC of the withdrawal and then worked through the legal and financial details.

The second responded to FSU's previous suggestions that now-former Commissioner John Swofford made an improper TV deal that helped his son. The ACC did not provide a detailed defense, but said the State of Florida improperly used this Court to make decades-old innuendos (apparently drawn solely from an old news article) about former ACC Commissioner Swofford and his son.

