Simone meets the demand for housing through Vornados' tennis proposal for the historic hotel in Pennsylvania

You can't be serious?! New York Assembly Member Tony Simone and Vornado CEO Steven Roth clash over the use of a vacant parcel of prime Manhattan real estate where the historic Hotel Pennsylvania used to stand.

Vornado's Roth (left) and Assemblymember Simon have different ideas about what the vacant lot that used to be the Pennsylvania Hotel should be used for. Photomontage: Phil O'Brien & Vornado Realty Trust

Property developer Vornado demolished the historic hotel on 7th Avenue when they planned to build a 56-story office tower called PENN15. However, Vornados CEO Michael Franco said in an investor call that they were now looking at ideas to generate some cash flow until the site is ready for development.

Crains released the news on Wednesday that these plans involved converting the vacant lot across from Penn Station into tennis courts that could be used for the US Open. While sharing the concept, Vornado called it “the most accessible block in Manhattan” and came up with ideas for a 100-foot-tall and 200-foot-wide billboard as a backdrop.

West Side AM Simone is demanding that if Roths Vornado doesn't have better ideas to develop the site, the state should step in to use the vacant sites around Penn Station for housing development.

The Pennsylvania Hotel has been demolished by developers. Photo: Phil O'Brien

The area around Penn Station has the best transportation infrastructure in the country, he said. In the midst of a massive housing crisis, here we have a large vacant lot, covered by a state plan to accelerate development, that has been allowed to be converted into tennis courts that no one asked for.

In an investor call this week, Roth agreed that the area is valuable, but offered no immediate solution to Vornado's failed attempt to develop the area for offices. But he was happy with his position.

We believe that if you combine Penn District with Manhattan West and Hudson Yards, I mean that's a great opportunity. It is highly sought after. So we believe these assets will deliver very satisfying returns from the start and grow from there as we continue to own them for the foreseeable future, Roth said. New Jersey Transit only enters Penn Station. And New Jersey is the growing suburb of New York. So we are very happy with our position.

Meanwhile, AM Simone said the blocks surrounding Penn Station are under state control General Project Plan allowing zoning transfers and greater state control over development.

This is the problem with our land use policies: prioritizing playgrounds for the wealthy instead of desperately needed housing for ordinary New Yorkers. If the current owner of this property cannot develop one of the most marketable parcels of land in the world to meet New York's current needs, the state should step in and find someone who can, Simone said.

Vornado published an interim concept on its website, called Penn Platformfor the plot that was vacant after the demolition of the Pennsylvania Hotel and was used for concerts, New York Fashion Week, basketball and tennis, among other things.

Some concepts for the Pennsylvania Hotel site. Views: Vornado Realty Trust

Finding extra space in the city for housing was a hot topic in New York this week. Erik Bottcher formed an alliance with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to form a housing league to encourage more affordable apartments and combat NIMBYism. We've reached out to CM Bottcher for his thoughts on what the Hotel Pennsylvania lot should be used for, and will update when we hear back from him.

A spokesperson for Vornado Realty said: We are currently considering a number of possible interim options for the Hotel Pennsylvania location. The views in the presentation are for conceptual purposes.

We'll continue to cover this match as the volleys between West Side poles and real estate developers continue.