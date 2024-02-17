Sports
Simone meets the demand for housing through Vornados' tennis proposal for the historic hotel in Pennsylvania
You can't be serious?! New York Assembly Member Tony Simone and Vornado CEO Steven Roth clash over the use of a vacant parcel of prime Manhattan real estate where the historic Hotel Pennsylvania used to stand.
Property developer Vornado demolished the historic hotel on 7th Avenue when they planned to build a 56-story office tower called PENN15. However, Vornados CEO Michael Franco said in an investor call that they were now looking at ideas to generate some cash flow until the site is ready for development.
Crains released the news on Wednesday that these plans involved converting the vacant lot across from Penn Station into tennis courts that could be used for the US Open. While sharing the concept, Vornado called it “the most accessible block in Manhattan” and came up with ideas for a 100-foot-tall and 200-foot-wide billboard as a backdrop.
West Side AM Simone is demanding that if Roths Vornado doesn't have better ideas to develop the site, the state should step in to use the vacant sites around Penn Station for housing development.
The area around Penn Station has the best transportation infrastructure in the country, he said. In the midst of a massive housing crisis, here we have a large vacant lot, covered by a state plan to accelerate development, that has been allowed to be converted into tennis courts that no one asked for.
In an investor call this week, Roth agreed that the area is valuable, but offered no immediate solution to Vornado's failed attempt to develop the area for offices. But he was happy with his position.
We believe that if you combine Penn District with Manhattan West and Hudson Yards, I mean that's a great opportunity. It is highly sought after. So we believe these assets will deliver very satisfying returns from the start and grow from there as we continue to own them for the foreseeable future, Roth said. New Jersey Transit only enters Penn Station. And New Jersey is the growing suburb of New York. So we are very happy with our position.
Meanwhile, AM Simone said the blocks surrounding Penn Station are under state control General Project Plan allowing zoning transfers and greater state control over development.
This is the problem with our land use policies: prioritizing playgrounds for the wealthy instead of desperately needed housing for ordinary New Yorkers. If the current owner of this property cannot develop one of the most marketable parcels of land in the world to meet New York's current needs, the state should step in and find someone who can, Simone said.
Vornado published an interim concept on its website, called Penn Platformfor the plot that was vacant after the demolition of the Pennsylvania Hotel and was used for concerts, New York Fashion Week, basketball and tennis, among other things.
Finding extra space in the city for housing was a hot topic in New York this week. Erik Bottcher formed an alliance with Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso to form a housing league to encourage more affordable apartments and combat NIMBYism. We've reached out to CM Bottcher for his thoughts on what the Hotel Pennsylvania lot should be used for, and will update when we hear back from him.
A spokesperson for Vornado Realty said: We are currently considering a number of possible interim options for the Hotel Pennsylvania location. The views in the presentation are for conceptual purposes.
We'll continue to cover this match as the volleys between West Side poles and real estate developers continue.
|
Sources
2/ https://w42st.com/post/assemblymember-simone-serves-up-housing-demand-vornados-tennis-proposal-for-historic-hotel-pennsylvania-site/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Happy New Year of the Dragon – or should that be Loong?
- Japan and the United Kingdom slide into recession while the United States continues to defy gloomy expectations.
- Simone meets the demand for housing through Vornados' tennis proposal for the historic hotel in Pennsylvania
- No. 2 TCU blanks No. 15 Arizona State, 4-0
- Google One may soon include Nest Aware
- Kansas City police shooting: It appeared to be an altercation between several people
- Imran Khan's PTI party to sit in opposition in Pakistan's Parliament
- 6 journalists held in police custody for 4 days risk being arrested
- Could Florida State buy the TV rights to FSU football from the ACC?
- Ariana Grande wears Mariah Carey dress after musical collaboration
- Reaching a new stock market record on Friday comes with a welcome new wrinkle
- 5-year-old migrant boy dies at Pilsen shelter due to sepsis and virus, new autopsy results revealed