Table tennis | India's Ayhika and Sreeja do the unthinkable by stunning the world numbers 1 and 2 and scaring China to no end
Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, in their respective singles matches to shake mighty China before the Indian women's table tennis team narrowly fell short at the World Team Championships here on Friday.
At a modest 155, Mukherjee played the match of her life, recording a stunning 12-10 2-11 13-11 11-6 victory over world number one Sun in the opening match of the group stage.
It was Sun's first-ever defeat in the World Championships team event, which sums up the enormity of Ayhika's achievement.
The unexpected win gave a huge boost to Sreeja, who made the day even more memorable for Indian table tennis by beating world number 2 Wang Yidi in two consecutive matches 11-7, 11-9, 13-11 in the third singles.
However, star player Manika Batra lost both her singles and Ayhika went down in the fifth and decisive singles made India lose the rubber 2-3. Nevertheless, it was a red letter day for the India match, with Ayhika and Sreeja doing the unthinkable.
“I feel really great to beat Sun Yingsha. Today was my day, she did great and I did really well. I was confident and told myself to enjoy the match,” said Ayhika, who used her anti-spin rubber. brilliantly behind the multiple Olympic Games and World Championship medalist. The 26-year-old from Naihati in West Bengal was behind several times in the match but found a way to come back.
She was down 7-10 in the first game, but made it 10-10 with a cross court forehand. Sun scored a forehand for 11-10 and the Indian came down the line with a backhand to take the first game.
The Chinese took a 6-0 lead in the second game before leveling the match.
Ayhika trailed 5-9 in the third game before scoring five straight points to turn the tables on Sun. Sun's mood was such that she opted for a timeout at 8-9.
While Ayhika's main weapon throughout the fight was her backhand down the line, she wasn't afraid to attack from the forehand either.
A pair of forehand strikes put her at 10-9 before she made room for a winner down the left for Sun, who took a 2-1 lead in the match. A rare service error from the Chinese gave Ayhika a 7-6 lead in the fourth game before the Indian made it 10-6 for four match points. She converted the very first with a cross court forehand winner.
Another highlight of the group stage was Sreeja's peerless performance against world number 2 Wang Yidi. The 49th-ranked Indian, who like Manika sports long pimples, edged out Wang for the biggest win of her career.
“It was without a doubt the biggest win of my career. I've always wanted to play against Wang and today I finally got to play against her. Ayhika's win gave me a lot of confidence and I was able to put pressure on Wang initially. My backhand worked well and that's what helped me Just as helpful was the consistency of my forehand.
“The win gives me confidence that I can beat anyone on my day, but our main target here is to qualify for the quarter-finals (which guarantees Olympic qualification),” Sreeja told PTI.
However, India's top-ranked player Manika was disappointed to lose both her matches to world number four Wang Manyu (3-11 8-11 15-13 7-11) and Sun (3-11 6-11 13-11 9-11).
With the score tied at 2-2, 26-year-old Ayhika was unable to recreate the magic of her opening match and went down in straight games to Manyu 9-11 11-13 6-11.
Other than the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and is published from a syndicated feed.
