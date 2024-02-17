Huskies lose in 2OT at ASU





Next game: near Arizona 2/18/2024 | 11:00 AM Pac-12 Arizona 1090 KPTR-AM February 18 (Sun) / 11:00 am bee Arizona History TEMPE, Ariz. Washington women's basketball (13-11, 3-10 Pac-12) fell 66-73 in double overtime to Arizona State (11-14, 3-10 Pac-12) on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena. The Huskies had a strong defensive first half, with ASU shooting 17.6% field goals, the lowest in a half in conference play this season, and allowing just 15 points, their second fewest in a half in Pac-12 play. In the fourth quarter, both teams traded baskets, and the game was tied at 50 to force overtime. The UW defense held ASU to below their season average and conference field goal percentages in regulation. In the overtime, Sayvia Sellers drained a three-pointer to make it 53-55 with 1:46 to play. Chloe Briggs followed by a three to bring the Huskies within one point with 54 seconds left. Buckets were still being traded, and with 15.9 seconds left, Lauren Schwartz hit a jumper to put UW within one again. With 10.2 seconds left in overtime, Washington trailed by two points, but Schwartz made a layup with less than four seconds left to tie the score at 60 and force double overtime. Schwartz led the team in scoring with 18 points, and had a game-high and career-high seven assists. The other Huskies in double figures were Sellers (14 points), Briggs (10) and Dalayah Daniels (10). Briggs also had a career-high of three steals. Jayda Noble had a game-high and career-high 15 rebounds. Hanna Stijnen had a game-high and career-high four blocks. Then, Washington wraps up the desert road trip in Arizona on Sunday, February 18 at 11am PT/12pm MT.

