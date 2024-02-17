Cricket Tasmania will remove stumps from Bellerive Oval, but cricket will not go straight to the new stadium

In brief: Bellerive Oval, long the home of Tasmanian cricket, could be sold if the sporting organization moves.

Bellerive Oval, long the home of Tasmanian cricket, could be sold if the sporting organization moves. Cricket Tasmania will apply for government funding for a new cricket home in Hobart, but would at least partially self-fund the project through the sale of the Bellerive Oval infrastructure.

The ABC understands that Cricket Tasmania will be pitching to both major political parties, as well as any individual candidates running for Parliament in the current election, on an increase in funding for cricket and seeking a commitment to help the organization achieve to build a new home for the sport. most likely on the east coast of Hobart.

Tasmania's governing body for cricket has been looking for a suitable plot of land where it could build a new high-performance centre, which would likely include a new governing base and indoor center as well as double ovals.

Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker said all cricket should be played at Bellerive Oval and not at the proposed Macquarie Point stadium until the new facility is built.

“We're not going to put products in a new stadium. We can't afford that,” he said.

“If there is no runway where we can leave the Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval) from a high-performance center perspective into the future, we will not move any product anywhere.”

This includes the Men's and Women's Big Bash League, future international Tests, one-day international matches and other state competitions.

It is believed several locations on Hobart's east coast have already been identified, including some private properties, which require purchase.

It is unclear how much government funding Cricket Tasmania would need, but it is understood the proceeds the organization generates through the sale of infrastructure at Bellerive Oval would be used to help fund the project.

Currently, Cricket Tasmania owns the infrastructure at Bellerive Oval but leases the oval grass portion of the facility from Clarence City Council.

A timeline for the move is also unclear, but it is likely that the transition from Bellerive, where cricket has been based since 1977, to a new facility will take place over the next five to ten years and coincide with the construction of the proposed Macquarie complex . Point stadium.

It is unclear what the future could hold for the oval, but there are plans for a new cricket facility.(Clarence City Council)

There is a clear link with the Macquarie Point stadium project, with cricket believed to be unwilling to move major matches such as the men's Big Bash League and international matches to the new stadium unless it can first acquire the assets of Bellerive Oval clear and sell.

It puts cricket in a strong negotiating position given the need for top content at the future new venue.

Should Cricket Tasmania be successful in its field, a new facility would house the state's men's and women's teams and become Tasmania's new home for domestic cricket, including Sheffield Shield and men's and women's one-day domestic matches, with major matches subsequently played on the field. new stadium.

Clarence City Council will likely be briefed on the proposal in the coming weeks.

Bellerive Oval's days as the home of Tasmanian cricket could be numbered.(ABC News: Luke Bowden)

What might become of Bellerive Oval if its infrastructure is sold and professional cricket is no longer played is unknown, but football through the state's new VFL and VFLW clubs could fill the void if it remains a sporting facility.

Cricket Tasmania will join the ranks of sporting organizations queuing for government money for new facilities during this election campaign.

Football Tasmania is likely to seek funding for a planned new football home, which will include six full-size fields, while funding is also likely to be sought for a new Tasmanian Ice Sports facility.

In 2022, the government has committed $15 million to a new high-performance center for the Tasmanian JackJumpers basketball team, but work on the project has yet to begin, with work also underway on an indoor multi-sport facility at the same site in Glenorchy. to begin.

