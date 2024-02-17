Who is the genius, Alabama's Kalen DeBoer or ex-OC Grubb?





Understandably, the recent departure of Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb caused some hand-wringing among the UA fanbase. He led one of the nation's most potent offenses the past two years in Washington despite inheriting an offense that ranked a dismal 114th out of 130 FBS teams in 2021. He did well enough after the first of those two seasons to turn heads. from Nick Saban, who investigated hiring Grubb to replace Bill O'Brien. But when he took over as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator last week, did he really bring the magic with him? For now, consider the magic of Kalen DeBoer. GOODBREAD:The NCAA rules on NIL have always been a joke, but now they're even funny in court NICK SABAN MEMORIAL BOOK:Relive Nick Sabans' epic Alabama football career with our special book! Pre-order here. Alabama's new head coach deserves that suspicion as he enters his first season with the Crimson Tide, and by extension, his decision to hire coach Nick Sheridan as OC deserves the benefit of the doubt. DeBoer hired Grubb as offensive line coach at multiple coaching stops before Grubb got his first chance to run the show. Before they ever got together, DeBoer's 2006 Sioux Falls team ran the table at 14-0 for an NAIA national title. The last time DeBoer and Grubb were separated, in 2019, DeBoer was Indiana's OC and directed the third-best offense in the Big Ten. You would expect that at a major Big Ten program like Ohio State. But it's a real achievement at IU, especially considering quarterback Michael Penix Jr. only played six games due to injuries. Just as Saban, as a coach with a defensive background, took a hands-on approach on that side of the ball at Alabama, DeBoer will also be hands-on offensively. It's his show after all. With or without Grubb. Saban energy on GameDay Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban's decision to join the ESPN College GameDay crew guarantees absolute chaos on the UA campus for the first time and, for that matter, every time the show descends on Tuscaloosa for a home game. Seven months earlier, let's go ahead and tie the knot: Georgia at Alabama on September 28. Without predicting either team's record at the time, a clash between the SEC's two dominant programs, complete with Saban's on-set analysis, seems like it would be too much. a lot for GameDay to resist. Etc. The timing was right for Alabama basketball to get some rest this week without a midweek game. Of the seven remaining games, starting with Texas A&M on Saturday, only one currently has a losing SEC record (Ole Miss). The stretch includes a trip to Lexington next weekend to face Kentucky, two games against Florida and a home game against rival Tennessee. … I suspect former Alabama LB Dont'a Hightower will flourish in his new role as the New England Patriots' linebacker coach. His football intelligence and instincts for the position were part of what got him on the field as a freshman at Alabama in 2008, and the two-time Pro Bowler has spent the past thirteen years playing for two of the game's premier defensive minds: Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. …Terry Saban wrote the foreword for The Tuscaloosa News' memorial book during her husband's 17-year run in Alabama. Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at [email protected]. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

