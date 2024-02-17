Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Get Juraj Slafkovsky now!

Don't let Juraj Slafkovsky go off the roster in your fantasy hockey leagues. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Trading deadlines are approaching quickly in real life and in fantasy. Most NHL clubs will be looking to make deals in the coming weeks, and you should consider the same for your lineup regardless of how your teams fare.

If you are expected to be a contender, search the league for available upgrades and try to plan reasonable offers. And as you look to next year, see what future considerations and talent can be acquired for players with current value.

That said, the trade options may not work out, so here are a few players available for free in most leagues.

Come on

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Yahoo: 40%)

Jenner has generally proven to be a solid fantasy performer over the years in formats with a wide variety of stats. He may not have peaked at 49 points until 2015-16, but his other contributions more than make up for that with consistent career averages of around three shots, two hits and a block per game while maintaining a regular power play. role. That continues this season, while Jenner's scoring leans heavily in one direction, with 16 of his 21 points being goals. Focusing on his last two appearances, he found the back of the net three times with 13 shots, while adding and combining for 12 strikes over 48 minutes. As Columbus' current top center in all scoring situations, Jenner can help in any competition.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Yahoo: 40%)

Slafkovsky has seen his coverage more than double in recent days, which isn't surprising considering he was on fire in 2024 with eight goals, eight assists, 34 shots, 29 hits and 11 blocks while averaging 18: had 46. And seven of those sixteen points were PPPs. First line, first man advantage. Don't think anything else needs to be said. Wait, here are three more words: Get Slafkovsky now.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Yahoo: 37%)

It may not seem like Zacha has been as prominent offensively as he previously was, but 12 points from his last 16 games still represents a decent gain. He can't always center the likes of David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand at five-to-five, though he's still a top-six pick and works with that duo on Boston's best PP. And it's not all about scoring for Zacha, as he has already collected 93 shots and 62 hits. He may not break his personal best of 57 points from last year, but steady performances and advanced placement in a high-powered offense should land him on more rosters again.

Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche (Yahoo: 36%)

A few poolies dropped Lehkonen while he was away with a neck injury that forced him to miss more than three months. Upon his return, he was not immediately installed in the top trio or power play, although he eventually regained his power play spot this past week. Lehkonen started slowly, with just one assist through his first six games, before going off for four points on Tuesday (including his first PPP since Oct. 21), followed by a PPG and a helper Thursday while skating at 8:17 p.m. Based on who else is involved in Colorado's leading power play, that should be enough reason to pick up Lehkonen.

Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (Yahoo: 12%)

Unless you watch a lot of hockey or are an Isles fan, Palmieri's recent exploits probably haven't found your fantasy radar. The club has produced some notable goalscorers in recent years, but its name is often lost. But perhaps more people will take notice of Palmieri as he has scored four goals, five assists, 39 shots and 17 strikes in nine appearances. The points are the main attraction, but his number of pucks on net over that span is especially astonishing, 11 in Montreal on Jan. 25. Palmieri will draw you in with his scores, while the rest of the numbers provide further incentive.

Erik Haula, New Jersey Devils (Yahoo: 9%)

Haula has moved frequently during his NHL career, with Jersey marking his seventh stop. And he's proven valuable in almost every location, even if he usually doesn't get enough credit. In his second season with the Devils, Haula has maintained plenty of totals and currently has the pleasure of centering two gifted forwards in Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli. He recently joined forces with Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer. That level of companionship has led to four points in six games, on top of 11 shots, seven hits and 47 faceoff wins. Jersey's depth up front is strong enough that Haula offers plenty of value anywhere in the top nine.

Jack McBain, Arizona Coyotes (Yahoo: 5%)

You may remember McBain as the player who finished fourth overall last year with 304 hits. He's still challenging opponents, but that's not the only reason we recommend him. McBain happens to be the centerpiece of Arizona's first even-strength unit between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. And with that kind of talent comes the ability to score. The six assists from twelve games may not look great, but that, together with the excellent positioning, gives McBain more opportunities. Unless your league doesn't use hits, give him a chance.

Mathieu Joseph, Ottawa Senators (Yahoo: 3%)

Joseph has been decent this season when he has been available. The key phrase, of course, is “if available,” as he was out for more than two weeks, surrounded by 24 points in 40 matchups. In Ottawa's latest lineup, Joseph is in a trio alongside Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux, where he has recorded two goals, three assists, 21 shots and 21 strikes in the last eleven. the lineup, there is little risk in adding him.

Defenders

Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues (Yahoo: 24%)

It took just a career-high five assists on Sunday for Krug to earn a boost in coverage. He has only managed one helper in the past four weeks, so there may be concerns about future consistency despite solid contributions in other departments. Scott Perunovich was the quarterback of the Blues' first PP until he was sidelined just before the All-Star break. Colton Parayko was initially offered the chance to fill that role, although Krug has since moved on to star. Even if Perunovich returns, Krug should continue that primary placement or at least join an above-average second unit.

Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals (Yahoo: 14%)

After making his first appearance here in mid-November, Sandin suffered a prolonged attacking slump, producing just two assists in seventeen games. He got back on track with points in four of the next five before missing some time due to an upper-body injury. The first two appearances after Sandin's return produced no goals, but he has since scored two goals and two assists in the last six. And he has remained active in other areas during that run, posting nine shots, nine blocks and seven hits while leading the way on the Caps' other man advantage.

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild (Yahoo: 5%)

The Wild have been decimated on D, losing several key players for significant time. Jared Spurgeon was shelved for the season shortly after the New Year and Brodin sat out more than a month with an undisclosed injury. Brock Faber has emerged as Minnesota's big blueliner involved in all scoring situations. And since Brodin reemerged on Jan. 15, he has taken over second on the depth chart via seven points, 23 shots and 25 blocks at 11:12 p.m. He has also recently carved out a spot in the backup power play while maintaining a prominent short-handed role.

Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders (Yahoo: 3%)

Pulock may have lost his fantasy appeal in recent years due to declining offensive totals, but he is still a solid true defender. He was also away for seven weeks before returning last Monday. In the four matchups since his return, Pulock has pocketed a PPG, complemented by six shots, thirteen hits and six blocks. Don't expect him to continue to find the back of the net, though he qualifies as a good addition for those looking to improve in secondary metrics. And never underestimate the importance of involvement in power play.

Goalkeepers

Marc-Andre Fleury, Minnesota Wild (Yahoo: 56%)

At 39 years old, Fleury is clearly not the workhorse he has been since Filip Gustavsson took over the No. 1 job in Minnesota last year. But that doesn't mean he should be avoided in fantasy. After all, Fleury has posted wins in his last two starts after a brief injury hiatus, including one against his former club (Pittsburgh), which also marked his 1,000th NHL appearance. With the Wild doing great lately and a few upcoming back-to-backs, expect the veteran to be a key part of their playoff push. See if it's still available.

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (Yahoo: 13%)

Grubauer didn't perform particularly well earlier in the season, to the point where Joey Daccord eventually cemented his place as the Kraken's top goaltender. And then he missed two months of action due to a lower-body issue. Grubauer's return Tuesday proved impressive as he stopped 26 of 27 shots on the road against the Islanders. Daccord's stats have dropped slightly, though he is still the leading netminder in Seattle. At the same time, leading up to the current campaign, he has never registered more than eight games in a season and has played 37 so far. Now that he's healthy, Grubauer offers the experience to help fill in when Daccord needs rest or increase his workload with more stellar performances.

