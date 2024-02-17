Bears open 2024 with win over No. 24 Kansas State





Next game: vs. Georgetown 2/17/2024 | 12:00 noon MLB.com February 17 (Sat) / 12:00 PM vs Georgetown SCHOTSDALE, ARIZ. Freshman right-handed pitcher Trey Newmann showed few signs of intimidation by Kansas State No. 24. In his collegiate debut, Newmann struck out six and scattered a hit and a walk through four innings as the California baseball team upset the Wildcats 6-3 at Salt River Field on Talkin Stick to open the 2024 MLB Desert Invitational. Newmann's strong day started immediately with striking out the first batter he faced. The Central Pointe, Oregon, native worked quickly, throwing first-pitch strikes to the first four batters he faced. The only blemish on his great start was a one-out single in the first and a walk in the third. Cal (1-0) got on the board early with a rally in the bottom of the third. Jarren Adwincula led off the inning with a single to left field. Alec Ritch followed by a bunt single. With two on board PJ Moutzouridis was hit by a pitch, loading the bases Max Handron who hit a sharp ground ball to second for an RBI. Caleb Lomavita followed by an RBI single through the left side to give Cal a 2-0 lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Kansas State (0-1) briefly took the lead. The Wildcats scored three runs off reliever Christian Becerra (1-0) on screen. Back-to-back doubles from Daniel Rivera and Jayden Lobliner made it 3-1 Cal. Becerra was almost out of the woods when Brenden Jones hit a two-out home run over the right field fence to make it 3-2. Cal wasted little time regaining the lead. In the home half, the bottom of the order started the rally again. Advincula started the inning with a single to right center. Ritch doubled down the right field line, putting runners on second and third for Moutzouridis, who singled sharply up center to score both runners. Cal's 7-8-9 hitters were fantastic Friday night, going a combined 6-for-8 with four runs scored and two runs batted in. Becerra pitched a quick sixth inning to get the win. He pitched two full innings, allowing three runs and striking out two. Connor Sullivan And Tyler Stasiowski combined to throw three scoreless innings. Stasiowski recorded his first save of the year in exciting fashion. He entered the game with two runners on and no outs, struckout the first batter he faced and recorded the next two outs thanks to the strong Golden Bear defense. Rodney Green Jr. had a solid opening night, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and stealing a base, the 31st of his career. Lomavita, Peyton Schulze And Carson Crawford all notched RBIs. Reliever Josh Wintroub (0-1) was responsible for the loss for the Wildcats. He came on in relief of starter Owen Boerema and threw 2.1 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Boerema hit three completes and gave up three singles and two earned runs with four strikeouts. NEXT ONE The Desert Invitational resumes tomorrow with Cal taking on Georgetown at noon. Saturday's game against the Hoyas will be streamed on MLB.com. STAY POSTED For Cal baseball coverage, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalBaseball), Instagram(@CalBaseball), and Facebook (/CalBaseball/).

