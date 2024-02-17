McNeese's first black tennis coach leads the team to success





LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – A special coach at McNeese State University is a great example of how overcoming challenges can bring you success. I decided to play tennis with my mother one day at a local public park and fell in love with it. She gave me lessons, and from that point on, the rest is history, said tennis head coach Gabby Moore. Since 1977, McNeese's women's tennis program had never had an African-American tennis coach until Moore took over last season. Moore's love for the game came from one of sports' greatest icons, Serena Williams. Being an African American woman in this sport, there aren't many of us, and she definitely inspired me as a person who looked like me, you know, growing up to be someone who looked just like me, the played sports and clearly dominated the sport. Moore said. Moore was a standout player while playing for the Southern Jaguars and was a four-time Southwest Atlantic Conference champion. I was a student-athlete in the same place as them, and I know what it takes to win, and I just want that for the rest of them. “I want my girls to have the same experience I had,” Moore said. Moore is right, she knows what it takes to find success. Last year, in her first season as head coach, she took a program that was 3-16 the year before and led them to a 15-6 record. I think everything on the field will take care of itself if we do that work every day, but really taking the time to train them and knowing that someone was in the corner and believed in them was the biggest piece of the puzzle Last season, and we just built on that this year and hoped to continue with that foundation, Moore said. Moore said her work ethic and determination have allowed her to achieve her dreams. She has one message for anyone hunting for their own message. Enduring adversity is the greatest part of all. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going, keep going. It's a path, especially as an African-American woman in tennis, or any sport in general, it's a path to continue to strive for success, she said. Moore has the team at the top of their conference with an 8-1 record on the season. Their next game is Sunday at Sam Houston State. Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

