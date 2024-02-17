Declan Chisholm has replaced Calen Addison – Minnesota Wild

We haven't appreciated the arrival of Declan Chisholm enough.

When the wilderness claimed the 24-year-old left-shot defender quietly made headlines. Minnesota's third pairing has been a problem all season, and Chisholm has played just four NHL games. At first glance, it seemed like this waiver claim might be a gamble.

But after turning on the tape, Chisholm's tools seem to fit exactly what Minnesota needs for the third pairing.

A few skills are the strongest parts of Chisholm's game: quick hands, a hard shot and a knack for carrying the puck. His hands are clearly visible in the offensive and defensive zones, and he uses his skating stride to carry the puck in transition.

Chisholm's skills allowed him to contribute to the team's 5-on-5 offense and power play in some ways that Calen Addison should have. Chisholm probably won't quarterback the man advantage like Addison because he isn't as agile. But his ability to create quick, simple puck moves should earn him some role.

Chisholm's escape and transition skills are different from Addison's. Addison was great at seeing and completing long passes from deep in the defensive zone to the other side of the ice. Chisholm doesn't make those home run passes, but his deft stickhandling serves him well in tight corners and against the opponent's forecheck.

The messy-looking breakout play above is standard in the NHL. It was a wild base under John Hynes, and even before his arrival. Jack Han has researched this and put it in a diagram Hockey tactics 2023. Hynes had the same breakout in Nashville last year.

Note how both of Chisholm's passes draw an opponent deep into his own defensive area. First along the left face-off circle and then under the goal line to the goaltender's right. That opens up space deeper in the ice for the attackers to open up.

The above breakout is not a perfect example of the form Hynes wants to create in the breakout. Chisholm's partner is behind the net instead of penetrating the center of the defensive zone. But that's not terribly important, as it still demonstrates the value of Chisholm's quick hands on the boards.

However, it is important to note that the Hyness structure is preferred because it fits Chisholm's straight-line speed. If you look at the weak defender (D2 in the diagram above), you can see how that speed will serve him well in this system. If his partner breaks the puck against the wall, Chisholm is free to join the rush if the opportunity presents itself.

When done correctly, the neutral zone will look something like this:

Chisholm (D2 in this scenario) is excellent for catching and skating a pass from the edge. D2's first priority is to capture the zone and then establish the cycle. Chisholm has done this before in the OHL:

Chisholm certainly won't have as much space in the NHL as in the clip above, but it shows how his speed allows him to take over the zone even when he's outnumbered. This skill can make forechecking or extended zone possessions easier for the attackers. That will serve him well as he feeds shooters like Kaprizov and Boldy.

When Chisholm isn't the puck carrier, he's still a great support player off the rush. He sees opportunities to join the rush early, leading to odd-man rush opportunities. Chisholm also has the skills to finish when called upon.

All this is very encouraging. It could lead to the Ontario native being a better 5-on-5 contributor than Minnesota's Addison. Chisholm still has some of the defensive warts that come with being labeled an offensive defenseman, but his skills in rushing may be a better fit for Addison's possessive style of play. Additionally, the 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. The defender has a slightly stockier build than Addison (6'2″, 173 lbs.), which should allow him to box out the front of the net at the level of most third-pair defenders.

Addison has one trump card over Chisholm, which is his ability to quarterback a power play. While Chisholm's profile makes him a better option from the top of the circles, Addison's quick feet allow him to direct traffic from center ice due to his nimble, powerful footwork. That will allow him to manipulate shooting and passing lanes in a way Chisholm cannot.

The right-handed power play quarterback is a coveted role in the NHL because few players have the vision and edge work to execute that role. However, Chisholm is useful in another power play role. His heavy slap shot and knack for handling the puck make him useful from the perimeter.

Like No. 86 on the Tampa Bay Lightning above, Chisholm can line up from the top of any circle for a one-timer and a passing option to relieve pressure. He's no Nikita Kucherov, but his skill set fits that role because Chisholm won't be the center of the power play.

The reason Chisholm can play here is not only his hard shot, but also his ability to catch and pass. It's better to have fast hands and skates like Addison, but the ability to catch a puck and pass it on immediately is critical. advantage of the extra skater. It's what led to Chisholm's first NHL point:

Chisholm's quick hands are key to breaking through the opponent's defensive structure through puck movement or set plays. An example of Chisholm running a set play against the OHL's Peterborough Pirates shows how indefensible this can be.

In the clip above, the teams are playing five-on-five, but it shows how Chisholm's quick hands can punish shot-blocking attempts from overly aggressive defenders. This becomes especially powerful in combination with Chisholm's bomb, a mass-production weapon. He let it go and scored his first AHL goal in Manitoba.

The slapshot goals are all over Chisholm's highlight reel, and Wild fans are familiar with the ways the power play can be opened up. Matt Dumba and Brad Hunt had some emphasis on the power play, and Chisholm should experience the same. If defenders are not in the shooting range, there are consequences.

Minnesota native Chaz Lucius won't make an easier assist in his entire career. Chisholm can convert a pass from low to high into something that goalkeepers simply cannot see.

It will take some time for Chisholm's game to fully mature. There must be reasons why he hasn't earned more than 49 minutes of NHL ice time at age 24. But his offensive assets are so effective that it likely stems from Winnipeg's depth.

Chisholm appears poised to contribute in the coming years as a third power play defenseman for less than a million dollars AAV. That's a big asset, especially since the Wild acquired him for free. It's as much value as a team can get from waivers.

When Chisholm hits the ice, it will be a long time ago.