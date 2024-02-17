



PRINCETON, NJ Powered by a 14-0 run in the second half, the Princeton University men's basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Brown 72-63 on Friday night at Jadwin Gymnasium. Powered by a 14-0 run in the second half, the Princeton University men's basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat Brown 72-63 on Friday night at Jadwin Gymnasium. Sophomore Caden Pierce led the way for Princeton with his 11th double-double of the season and 18th of his career, finishing with a game-high 21 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the and a perfect 3-for-3 -shooting three against each other. with a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Xaivian Lee added 17 points, six rebounds and four assists while a senior Matt Allocco finished with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field, 6-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Rounding out Princeton's double-digit scorers were freshmen Dale Davis who had 10 points and two steals. “We came together. Guys made big stops, guys made big plays. We just played more freely.” Some words from @MattAllocco after recording 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in the Tigers' 72-63 win over Brown!#MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/L8nO1qjF8m Princeton Men's Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) February 17, 2024 While the Bears took a 5-3 lead with 2:00 left on the clock, a layup by Lee with 1:34 left in the half sparked an 8-0 run, with three-pointers from Pierce and Davis putting Princeton up 11. -5 advantage at 12:07. Brown responded with an 8-0 run of his own to go up 13-11 with 10:01 on the clock. Shortly after, the Bears would use a 7-0 run to take a 20-13 lead with 6:30 left in the half before extending their lead to 30-21 with 3:30 left on the clock. Lee completed a layup at 2:23 and then made a pair of free throws with 0:41 left in the half, making it a five-point game in favor of the Bears, 30-25, at halftime. 17:59 1st | Princeton 3, Brown 0@MattAllocco Cuts the back door and lays him in for two! ??: https://t.co/X8tesR6wxB#MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/Mj0z7BmYPB Princeton Men's Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) February 17, 2024 Princeton cut the lead back to two, 32-30, after a senior Zach Martini three-pointer with 18:29 to go. The Bears would get hot and take a 10 point lead, 48-38, with 13:01 on the clock. The Tigers cut the score to five, 57-52, at the 7:38 mark, before a pair of free throws from Allocco led to the Tigers' game-changing 14-0 run, with the first eight points coming from Allocco. Princeton's resurgent run would put the Tigers ahead, 66-57, with 4:08 remaining. With 3:12 to play, a Lee free throw led to a 6-0 run, putting Princeton up 12, 72-60, with 0:48 left. The Bears made a last second three-pointer, but the Tigers would prevail 72-63. 5:08 2nd | Princeton 62, Brown 57 A 10-0 run!@xaivianlee puts it high above the glass to put the Tigers on five! ??: https://t.co/X8tesR6wxB #MakeShots ???? pic.twitter.com/NNKwYOi3V3 Princeton Men's Basketball (@PrincetonMBB) February 17, 2024 Next one The Tigers host Yale (17-6, 8-0) tomorrow night at 8:00 PM ET at Jadwin Gymnasium in a game that will air live on ESPN2.

