Oregon Ducks who deserve to be on the cover





The world of college football has been buzzing over the past 24 hours since the official announcement that one of the most beloved video games will finally return. On Thursday, EA Sports announced that College Football 25 would hit shelves this summer, giving football fans the chance to play with their favorite teams, run spread offenses with their favorite players and hopefully mascots in the most iconic stadiums in the world. country. One of the biggest debates that has occurred since the announcement is who will ultimately appear on the cover of the new game and whether it will be a former player, a current player or possibly a coach. For the Oregon Ducks, there are several players who deserve it. Oregon legend Joey Harrington graced the cover in 2003, so instead of digging through the archives of Ducks history, we've narrowed things down since the last game was in circulation. Here's who we think most deserves to be on the cover since then. 8 Royce Vrijman

Royce Freeman holds the Oregon Ducks school record for most rushing yards and most rushing touchdowns. While he may not have had the national adoration from fans that some of the other guys on this list have, it's pretty hard to argue against the idea that he's one of the best Ducks to grace the field since 2014. 7 Penei Sewell

Here's one for us… It's obviously hard to imagine EA Sports putting an offensive lineman on the cover of their highly anticipated video game, even if that's one of the best offensive linemen in college history and one of the best young offensive linemen. linemen in the NFL. Penei Sewell is a cult figure in Eugene, so he's on our list. 6 Justin Herbert

It feels like Justin Herbert may be making more money for his NFL career than his college career, but his time in Eugene was incredibly impressive and his status as a hometown legend has certainly been cemented. 5 Bo Nix

Bo Nix made college football history this past year, breaking the record for single-season completion percentage. He was a Heisman finalist and one of the most notable figures in the sport due to his long and successful career at two different schools. It's not hard to see that he's a real candidate for the cover this summer. 4 Dan Lanning

Before you make fun of a non-player, Dan Lanning might be a very solid option. He has established himself as one of the best young coaches in football, and he is only polarizing among the national fan bases. I think Lanning would be an entertaining cover for the game. 3 La Michael James

When you talk about the Mount Rushmore for fan favorites in Eugene, LaMichael James definitely deserves a mention. He really helped put the Ducks on the map early last decade, and I think he's respected nationally as one of the more fun players to watch. 2 De'Anthony Thomas

It was interesting to see how much of a cult following De'Anthony Thomas still has nationally, and how often his Oregon highlights will circulate on social media, with fans marveling at what he was able to do in green and yellow. I think THAT would make a great cover athlete, and one that fans across the country would celebrate. 1 Marcus Mariota

Come on, is there anyone other than Marcus Mariota who could have been No. 1 on this list? He is the only Heisman Trophy winner in school history and remains to this day as one of the most exciting and dynamic quarterbacks in the history of the sport. I think Mariota should hands down be the favorite as far as Oregon cover athletes go.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://duckswire.usatoday.com/lists/8-oregon-ducks-who-deserve-to-be-on-the-cover-of-ea-sports-college-football-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos