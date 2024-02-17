The first PWHL trade stuns and reminds women's hockey players of the realities of the professional ranks

Jet-lagged from a transatlantic flight after a weeklong stint with the Finland women's national hockey team, Susanna Tapani was in the back of a cab on the way to her new home in the Twin Cities when she heard she had been traded to Boston.

I'm pretty sure I laughed a little, and I was in shock, Tapani said this week, recalling her surprise at being part of the recently launched professional women's hockey leagues first trading on Sunday.

I didn't even get home, and you're telling me I got traded, Tapani added, recalling what she told Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz. It was like, Oh, my God. OK. It was hard to believe.

It was a reminder of the reality of the professional ranks for Tapani and Minnesota teammate defenseman Abby Cook, who were shipped to Boston, as well as defenseman Sophie Jaques. the 2023 Women's College Player of the Year going the other way in the three-player exchange.

I didn't see it coming, Jacques said. I honestly don't think it started until I stepped on the ice here in Minnesota.

While the prospect of being traded was always a possibility for those competing in the six-team PWHL, the reality of a deal made some six weeks into the first year was still considered stunning in a sport where player movement were a rarity during the season. for various reasons.

Historically, most female players spent much of their careers in one or two places, be it their respective colleges or national teams. And those who pursued careers in previous professional leagues generally stayed put because they worked secondary jobs and their player salaries were too low to cover the costs of packing up and moving at a moment's notice.

What has changed with the PWHL is a salary structure ranging from $35,000 to $80,000 (excluding bonuses), tied to a collective bargaining agreement that includes monthly housing allowances of $1,500 and compensation for relocation expenses.

The industry became the first to put the CBA move clauses to the test, amid some initial confusion among the players involved.

Jaques and Cook left their cars behind, unsure of how to get them to their new towns. According to a Google search, the cost of shipping a car from Boston to Minnesota ranges between $771 and $1,205.

The PWHL limits relocation costs to $2,500, and has no additional provision for car shipping. By comparison, the WNBA specifically allows players to receive a reimbursement of up to $1,000 to have their vehicles shipped if they are traded before mid-season.

In the NHL, teams must pay the full cost of having a player's car shipped.

Another issue where players are awaiting feedback is how the process will work if they need to break their leases, for which the PWHL is offering compensation of up to $1,500.

Jaques has the benefit of being reunited with former Ohio State teammates Liz Schepers and Clair DeGeorge in Minnesota. Schepers has already let Jaques live in a guest room in her house.

If I didn't have those two, I think I would be much more lost, Jacques said.

Cook said PWHL officials have been in contact to help with the challenges of the move.

They asked and tried to find out what was going on, so yeah, I think it will be different for the next lucky girl who gets traded, Cook said.

And more transactions are expected to take place before next month's deadline.

If the first thing happens, it will snow, Darwitz said. I was contacted about another possible trade, but it's like, hey, just because I made one, it doesn't mean I'm going to shoot from the hip here and do a bunch.

Darwitz specifically targeted Jacques to add an attacking playing dimension to an already deep blue line. After failing to score a point in her first seven games with Boston, Jaques picked up an assist in her Minnesota debut while playing alongside veteran Lee Stecklein.

Boston GM Danielle Marble was keen to acquire Tapani to increase her depth at center and add more attack to a team that has yet to score three goals in regulation.

With a roster of a maximum of 23 players, plus three reserves, the lack of a minor league and Boston already a third in the 24-game schedule, Marmer felt it best to improve her roster via trade rather than wait for another player to join would develop.

There was a part of me that thought, 'Am I making a hasty decision? said Marmer, who previously worked for the NHL's Bruins and held trade discussions with GM Don Sweeney. But I also felt like I didn't want to make it to the end of the year and that I could have done something to help this team win a championship and I didn't take that opportunity.

At 30, Tapani is used to change, having previously played in professional leagues in Finland, Sweden and Russia. It also helped that she was swapped with Cook, who was her roommate this season.

If this had happened to me 10 years ago, I think I would have felt differently, she said.

I just try to be myself and play to my strengths, Tapani added. I knew it was an opportunity to be traded. But it's definitely a professional league, and it's a business. You just have to prepare for everything.

