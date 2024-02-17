No. 3/3 Softball Knockoff No. 2/2 Tennessee, No. 9/9 Stanford





CLEAR WATER, Fla It didn't last Kayden Henry It takes a long time to pull off a four-home run game coming up in the ranks of youth softball. And it won't be long before the freshman brings up her performances in No. 3/3 Texas' 2-1 win over No. 2/2 Tennessee and the Longhorns' 9-2 win over No. 9/9 Stanford on Friday night. Seven days later Reese Atwood began filling out her nomination form for her eventual Big 12 Conference Player of the Week and NFCA National Player of the Week honors. Henry borrowed the pen from the team's sophomore catcher and began filling out her own form. In six official at-bats against the Volunteers and Cardinal on the night, the 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter from Dickinson collected five hits with three runs scored and four RBIs. Not only did Henry connect for her first career collegiate home run during Texas' seven-run victory over Stanford, the freshman playing in just her fifth career collegiate softball game set a career high with her first multi-home run game (2) to go along with four RBI. Henry's first hit of the night on a bunt-single in the bottom of the second against Tennessee ultimately led her to score from third on a fielding error by the Volunteers' shortstop, pushing Texas' lead to 2-0. She was in prime position to extend the Longhorns' lead two frames later after working her way to third on a one-out single. But she was on the wrong end of a bombshell call on the record. Against Stanford, Henry responded from an eight-pitch strikeout to start the bottom of the second inning by sending an 0-1 pitch well over the center field fence for a three-run home run the next inning, giving Texas an 8- got a 2 lead. Two frames later, she gave the Longhorns even more cushion with a two-out solo home run on the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the fifth. Henry's attempt to become just the third student-athlete in program history with a three-home run game didn't come to fruition, as she was three batters away from the plate when the bottom of the sixth inning ended. FROM HEAD COACH MIKE WHITE “It was obviously a great day to play against two quality teams and get two great wins. I'm really proud of the ladies and how they played today. I thought Citlaly was really good on her game today and looked really good. outside of that, of course Kayden Henry had a great day with five hits and a pair of home runs. It was great to see Katie Stewart hit that monstrous home run and Reese (Atwood) came through again with a timely hit. FROM FRESH-YEAR OUTFIELDER KAYDEN HENRY “I came out today with a lot of energy and a clear head and tried to keep everything simple. It's Clearwater. One of the biggest tournaments. But I have one of the best teams by my side and great teammates. One match where you play 3 for 3, to the next one where you first strike out with consecutive bombs, then I can't really complain.” GAME NOTES All nine of Texas' runs against No. 9/9 Stanford on Friday night came via the long ball, marking the first time this season the Longhorn offense accomplished the feat.

Texas' win over No. 2/2 Tennessee was the highest-ranked opponent defeated by the Longhorns since UT defeated then-No. 1/1 Oklahoma, 4-2, in Austin on April 16, 2022.

Longhorn freshman right-handed pitcher Teagan Kavan set a career high with nine strikeouts in just four innings in the circle against No. 9/9 Stanford.

set a career high with nine strikeouts in just four innings in the circle against No. 9/9 Stanford. Just seven games into the 2024 season, the Texas Longhorns have won four games against top-10 opponents following Friday night's wins. The four wins over top-10 opponents over a seven-day span are the most by a Longhorn team within that span since the 2020 season, when Texas defeated then-No. 10 Louisiana twice (2/25, 2/25) before hitting then No. 1 UCLA (27/2) and then No. 2 Washington (28/2).

With her home run against No. 9/9 Stanford, Reese Atwood has four home runs in seven games so far this 2024 season. Atwood's home run total (4) so ​​far this campaign is already 36.4 percent of her team-leading home run total (11) from a season ago.

has four home runs in seven games so far this 2024 season. NEXT ONE With Friday's games against top-10 opponents in the rearview mirror, Texas (7-0) now turns its attention to North Carolina (1 p.m. CT / ESPN+) and No. 18/18 Kentucky (6 p.m. CT / LHN). on Saturday February 17. The weather forecast for Saturday in Clearwater, Florida, has a high chance of rain, so any schedule changes will be announced on the program's social media accounts.

