IND vs. ENG, 3rd Test: Duckett sands Test Cricket's old truths on lethal efficiency in batting for the ages

If a single innings could be said to have changed the way a generation will remember this series between India and England, it was England opener Ben Duckett's magnificent 153 in the third Test against India.

The crowd and Indian players at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot rubbed their eyes, unable to believe what they had seen. But it was true.

The diminutive English opener had just become the first English batsman and the first batsman from any country to score a hundred in a session in India. It was the second fastest by an English opener in Test cricket and the third fastest Test century in India by a visiting player.

READ ALSO | Ashwin is a professor of spin bowling: Swann

It was a test match from another planet; it was stroke play, designed to throw away the outdated components and replace them in a way that was deadly more efficient. The approach was not so much based on new skills, but on a different mentality. Borrowing from what the Netherlands, Ajax and Barcelona great Johan Cruijff once said about football: Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is.

The same goes for cricket, and Duckett seems to have adopted that philosophy.

He was, of course, helped in no small part by some baffling calls from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, the most important of which was not to challenge Duckett with R. Ashwin until he had scored 55, or Ravindra Jadeja until he was on 97.

The Indian spinners were also guilty of trying to sweep Duckett off the rough side, nor of bowling a wider line, knowing full well he wasn't leaving many behind.

Duckett eventually hit 73 of the 54 balls he faced from the spinners on the second day – 29 (16) against Kuldeep Yadav, 28 (27) against Ashwin and 16 (11) against Jadeja. Sweep, back sweep, cut, drive – Duckett's innings had it all.

READ ALSO | IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Why Indian players wear black armbands

His Test career seemed all but over in 2017, and he had to wait five long years for a crack at redemption. It came in the form of a callback to the historic trip to Pakistan two years ago, where a run-a-ball hundred in Rawalpindi reignited his journey to become the poster boy for England's new approach to Test cricket.

Conventional wisdom suggests that one of the most important skills for a test opener is knowing when to shoulder his arms. Surprisingly, Duckett went the other way and decided he would put the ball on the ball more often than not. He has done it against Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and now India – in different conditions and against varied bowling attacks.

The way India changed the pitch and then hit it somewhere else, it was just such a skilful innings against a good attack. He is a nightmare to bowl to in the nets. We try to get him to leave the ball, but he never leaves one, Mark Wood had said of Duckett after playing on Day 2.

On Saturday morning, Duckett hit a wide long hop from Kuldeep straight to provide cover for one of the more anticlimactic endings to one of the best Test knocks of the year. But Duckett would probably tell you that he doesn't regret the recording, perhaps just the timing of it.

One thing is certain: Ducketts' unleashing impact has kept England alive in this Test.