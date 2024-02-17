Texas A&M football recruiting under Mike Elko: 2025 updates, rankings, players to watch by SEC insiders

It's been a period of change for the Texas A&M Aggies, who replaced Jimbo Fisher with former Duke head coach Mike Elko. The coaching staff has been overhauled, as Elko has replaced every position coach from last year as the Aggies look for their first 10-win season since 2012. While the Aggies' Class of 2024 recruits are ranked 19th nationally by 247Sports , it lags in the deep SEC and ranks just ninth in the conference. That class is headlined by five four-star awards, led by Blake Ivy of Clear Springs (TX) as he is the nation's 10th-ranked OT.

Elko and staff were able to showcase their recruiting skills by bringing in a pair of four-stars from Tampa, Florida in WR Izaiah Williams and EDGE Solomon Williams. Plus, top 247 cornerback Devin Williams has a visit planned. However, A&M still has some ground to gain with the Class of 2025, as it currently sits at No. 24 with only three commits so far. If you want to see the latest Texas A&M recruiting news, make sure you do see what the proven team of insiders are saying at GigEm247, the 247Sports affiliate covering Texas A&M.

GigEm247's team of Texas A&M insiders provides regular updates on every recruiting development, including insights from Jeff Tarpley, who has followed the team for more than 25 years and has deep-rooted ties in and around the A&M community. Tarpley helped GigEm247 report an unfiltered view of the behind-the-scenes conversations that ultimately led to Texas A&M parting ways with former head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The GigEm team has a full National Signing Day recap and some early updates on key 2025 recruits. Head over to GigEm247 now to see them all.

Mike Elko Texas A&M Recruiting Updates

Texas A&M completed a successful 2024 recruiting class by signing Bussey, Robert Bourdon And Ashton Bethel-Roman. Bussey is a two-way star who played cornerback and wide receiver in high school, and Texas A&M is expected to use him in a variety of ways. There was serious talk of a possible transfer to LSU on National Signing Day, but Bussey ultimately signed with his in-state school. Bourdon was the first to sign on Wednesday, when the one-time commitment changed from Duke to Texas A&M following the coaching change.

The Aggies moved quickly in January, bringing Bourdon to campus for a visit so he could get comfortable with the turnaround. Bethel-Roman was the other major signing for Texas A&M after opting out of his letter of intent to sign with Arkansas. The wide receiver is a dynamic playmaker with top speed, and he is expected to be a factor in the offense from the jump. Check out a full recap after signing day here.

One player from the class of 2025 who has already committed to Texas A&M is a four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins. The linebacker from Forney, Texas, committed to Texas A&M in late January, giving the Aggies an explosive defensive playmaker in their 2025 class. Riggins spent the first two seasons of his high school career at South Oak Cliff High School, where he won the state title and all-district honors as a sophomore. He played defensive end during that state title run before switching to linebacker at Forney. GigEm247 has a full overview of what it has to offer.

Another player the Elko staff is interested in for 2025 is the Top247 four-star cornerback Kade Philips. The in-state cornerback has already made several trips to College Station during his recruitment, including a visit for junior day in early January. It was his first visit to campus since Elko's staff took over, giving Phillips a chance to fully meet the new staff. Phillips is the No. 33 cornerback in the class of 2025 and has already attended several other in-state schools. He plans to visit several out-of-state programs after the dead period is lifted. including one of Texas A&M's rivals.

Another player the Elko staff is interested in in 2025 is four-star defensive lineman Kevin Oatis of Hattiesburg, Miss. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Oatis is the No. 5 prospect in Mississippi, according to 247Sports, and he is the 22nd-ranked defensive lineman in the country. He was heavily recruited by Elijah Robinson — who helped A&M land Walter Nolen at No. 2 in 2022 — but Robinson left College Station for the defensive coordinator job at Syracuse in December. The task of bringing in Oatis will now seemingly fall on the shoulders of DL coach Sean Spencer and DC Jay Bateman, who are both in their first years with the program.

Oatis received an offer from Texas A&M in January 2023, one of dozens of offers he received. He then attended a Texas A&M Aggies camp in June 2023, and the recent NFL success of A&M defensive line alumni should certainly boost the Aggies' chances of landing Oatis. Former Aggie DL Justin Madubuike just made the Pro Bowl, as did Myles Garrett, who also claimed the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. Oatis also has in-state offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State, as well as powerhouse programs like LSU and Michigan, but he would be huge land for new A&M coach Elko, himself a former DC for the Aggies (2018-21). Let's see if he ends up at A&M now.

How to get insider Texas A&M recruiting updates

The Aggies are also targeting a 2025 four-star wide receiver, who is expected to return to campus this spring after a junior day trip.See who it is on GigEm247.

Who are the top 2025 recruits Texas A&M is going after, and which four-star wide receiver will return to campus this spring? Go to GigEm247 at see the latest updates, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the AggiesAnd invent.