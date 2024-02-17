After a historic season, women's tennis 2024 starts with a victory





Next game: at Central North Carolina University 2/24/2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON February 24 (Sat) / 1 p.m bee Central North Carolina University History ROCKY MOUNTAIN, NC The North Carolina A&T women's tennis team entered its season opener on Saturday with high expectations, having the best season in program history. After Saturday, it appears the Aggies are on their way to even more success. A&T defeated North Carolina Wesleyan 4-3 on the Slick Family Foundation Tennis Court. The score wasn't that close after Wesleyan won two singles matches and doubles by default. Other than those two giveaways, the Aggies looked great. “Capable. Believers. Warriors. That's what we are,” said sophomores Isabela Romaniachen at the beginning of the season. “It's true that we only have four girls on the team. Is this the best scenario? No. But I'd rather share the field with my three teammates than with ten players who don't have our mentality. We work hard and we work smart. We're going to play and we're going to take every chance we get.” Romanichen played No. 1 in singles and doubles on Saturday. She won her singles match 6-2, 6-2 against Cristina Mendoza before teaming with Hana Elsherif to beat Mendoza and Elisa Mariotti 6-0 in doubles. Romanichen and sophomores Nour Gueblaoui played on last season's historic team that posted a 9-8 record and won its first postseason game in 18 years. Gueblaoui also started off with an excellent win in 2024, beating Andrea Elaez Miranda 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles. Gueblaoui said working during the fall season made her even more excited for the start of the spring season. She and her teammates know the history they made last season and want more. “We are ready to continue making history for A&T,” Gueblaoui said. “We lost some of our players this semester, but that won't stop us from fighting and bringing home wins. I have high expectations for myself and my teammates for this season. I believe all the hard work that we put in our coach is about to pay off. Let's go get it!' The Aggies kept going after it on Saturday Hana Elsherif defeated Bethan Fothergrill 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 and A&T earned its final singles win of the day with Tabeth Tadoum Ivanna Torres defeated 6-0, 6-1. The Battling Bishops won No. 5 and 6 singles by default, and the Aggies forfeited the doubles point after defaulting at No. 3 and losing at No. 2 when Gueblaoui and Tadoum lost 6-3 to Fothergrill and Miranda. “We don't care if it's the best team in the conference or the worst. Our approach will be the same: give it everything we've got,” Romanichen said. A&T returns to action on Saturday, February 24 when it travels to Durham, NC to play North Carolina Central on the Dr. at 1 p.m. Younge Tennis Courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ncataggies.com/news/2024/2/17/after-historic-season-womens-tennis-starts-2024-with-a-victory.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos