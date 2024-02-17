Boston College Men's Hockey beats UMass 5-1





Boston College men's hockey defeated UMass Amherst 5-1 on Friday night, picking up a victory along the way in the first game of a home-and-home weekend series. The Eagles didn't look their best for much of this game, but some big names stepped up when it counted and BC was able to improve to 22-5-1 on the season and continue their streak of positive results since dropping their Beanpot traps. opener for BU. The Eagles came out a little slow in the first period, with UMass taking control of most of the game early. The Minutemen squeezed the post a few times, but BC eventually scored against the flow of play in the first goal of the evening. Cutter Gauthier scored his 24th goal of the season and got a lucky bounce when a pass attempt was deflected past the UMass goalie in the slot to give BC a 1-0 lead that they would take into the first intermission. UMass tied things at one at the end of a power play opportunity after BC came up empty on its own man advantage to start the second period. The Eagles regained their lead just a few shifts later, however, when Gauthier scored again on a lucky bounce, this time from a shot from distance. BC were lucky to avoid a few penalties in the build-up to their goal, as they seemed to get away with both a cross-check and too many men penalty just a few seconds before Gauthier made it 2-1. UMass continued to pressure BC as they looked for another equalizer, but the Eagles held them off and managed to double their lead late in the period, when Ryan Leonard fired a laser shot on the power play to give BC a two-goal lead To deliver. after two playing periods. The Eagles played about as good a third period as they could while protecting a two-goal lead. UMass came up empty on an early power play opportunity and BC then more or less shut them down for the rest of the game. BC kept the Minutemen to the outside and didn't give up many scoring opportunities and the pucks that did end up on net were easily saved by Jacob Fowler. Ryan Leonard made it a 4-1 game late as he finished off a mini 2-on-0 chance for his second goal of the night and Andre Gasseau added an empty-netter to give BC three wins in a row as they started their weekend started. on the right foot. This wasn't the prettiest game of all time for the Eagles, but it's hard to be too upset when you come away with a win over a strong opponent. With BU's shootout loss to Providence, BC now stands alone at the top of the Hockey East standings as we enter the final few weekends of the season. They'll get another chance at three more points on Sunday afternoon when they host the Minutemen to close out this weekend series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2024/2/16/24075383/boston-college-mens-hockey-defeats-umass-5-1-cutter-gauthier-ryan-leonard-andre-gasseau The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos