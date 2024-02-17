Kansas State University





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. K-State had seven different players register a hit and three pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, but the Wildcats ultimately dropped the season opener 6-3 to Cal in the MLB Desert Invitation at Salt Rivers Field on Friday. K-State (0-1) overcame a one-run deficit in the fifth with back-to-back doubles from newcomer Daniel Rivera And Jayden Lobliner while Brendan Jones' a two-run shot gave the Cats a 3-2 lead until the Golden Bears scored three unanswered points to take the nightcap. "I thought it was a disappointing effort," said the sixth-year head coach Pete Hughes . "To be honest, I thought we had guys playing tight, which shouldn't happen at this stage of the game. I know it comes from a good place, but our guys know they can't maximize their performance if they try. doing too much." Cal (1-0) got a strong start from freshman right-handed pitcher Trey Newmann, who pitched four scoreless innings and struck out six in his debut. "At the end of the day, you're not going to beat anyone if you score one inning," Hughes said.

“Thanks to Cal, they pitched better than us. They got more hits than us. They got on base better, and that was a difference in the game.” Rivera and Lobliner each finished the game 2-for-4, while Jones poured in a team-best two points. Preseason All-American Kalen Culpepper extended his on-base streak to eight, dating back to last season. Right-hander Christian Becerra (1-0) picked up the opening day win in relief, surrendering all three earned runs on four hits, while Connor Sullivan was credited with the save. Newcomer Josh Wintroub (0-1) was handed the loss after allowing three earned runs on four hits in his 2 1/3 inning debut. HOW IT HAPPENED

Owen Boerema earned his second straight start on Opening Day, where the Litchfield, Minnesota, product struck out four of the first six batters. In the third, Cal quickly loaded the bases before taking a 2-0 lead on a fielder's choice and a single through the left side. K-State pushed three runs across the plate in the fifth using the long ball as Rivera and Lobliner turned in back-to-back doubles to end the shutout. With two outs, junior Brendan Jones launched his eighth career home run over the right field fence to give the Cats a one-run lead, 3–2. The lead was short-lived as the Golden Bears collected three straight goals to immediately regain the lead. With two outs, Culpepper hit his first collegiate triple off the center field wall to bring home the tying run, but Sullivan forced a flyout to preserve the lead. Cal scored two more runs in the sixth and eighth, extending the lead to three. The Cats threatened again in the bottom of the ninth with another back-to-back hitting performance from Rivera and Lobliner. IN THE BOX K-State scored three runs on nine hits and made one error with seven more on base.

Cal scored six runs on 11 hits and no error, while stranding only four baserunners.

K-State threw two double plays

Lobliner and Rivera led the charge, going 2-for-4, with Lobliner earning an RBI.

Jones homered in his third at bat and drove in two of the three Cats runs.

Two of the Cats runs came with two outs.

Three players made their debuts with the Wildcats (Ingram, Rivera, Bishop)

Wentworth recorded the team's top five batters in 2 1/3 innings in relief.

Leading off, Rivera went 2-for-2 with a double and a single.

K-State had a 4-3 advantage in extra base hits (two doubles, one triple, one home run)

Boerema struck out four of the twelve during the three-inning start.

K-State went 4-17 (.235) with runners and 3-for-11 (.273) with runners in scoring position.

Cal hit .444 with players in scoring position.

K-State hit .250 (3-for-12) with two outs, while Cal hit .143 (1-for-7).

K-State used two relief pitchers in the final five innings. COMMENTS Cal leads the all-time series 8-0 as the teams met for the first time since 2015.

K-State has started against a Pac-12 opponent in three of the last four years, going 1-2.

Culpepper extended his on-bast streak to eight, dating back to last season.

Jones and Culpepper extended their hitting streaks to four, going back to last year.

Boerema earned his second straight start on opening day with K-State.

K-State is 15-10 in season openers dating back to 2000, and 4-6 in the past 10 seasons.

K-State is now 55-95 against members of the Pac-12 NEXT ONE K-State continues the 2024 MLB Desert Invitational Saturday against Boston College (1-0), with a game start scheduled for 1:00 PM CT. Fans can watch at MLB.com and listen at K-StateSports.com/watch. This is how you follow the 'Cats': Stay up to date with K-State baseball online at www.kstatesports.com and on the team's social media channels at Facebook, Tweet And Instagram.

