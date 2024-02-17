3rd Cricket Test: R Ashwin's 500th wicket and an English fightback

Before the first Test against England, many Indian fans on social media taunted their counterparts: What excuse would England give if they lost the first Test? Could it be the conditions or visa issues some faced? England won that test.

Before the series started, experts mocked the English Bazball methods, saying that it would not work for an extended period of time and that it could not work in subcontinental conditions. Less than halfway through the third Test, almost halfway through the series, Rohit Sharma packed the pitch on the leg side and asked Mohammad Siraj to bowl bouncer after bouncer to two set batsmen. Here was an Indian captain taking a leaf out of Ben Stokes' playbook.

At the end of the second day of the Rajkot Test, where the highlight for India was R Ashwin taking his 500th Test wicket, England controlled the match. India, from 33 for 3, recovered to 237 for 4 and just as they were on the rise again, they lost quick wickets. This inconsistent stop-start batting meant the home side finished with 445, having batted out 130.5 overs in very good batting conditions.

Now this may not sound too bad in itself, but England's response of 207 for 2 in just 37 overs, with Ben Duckett leading the way with an unbeaten 133, left India with a lot of work to do.

Duckett scored 18 runs from three attempts when he last came to India in 2016. But the 2024 Duckett is a completely different beast.

Standing still at the crease while waiting for the ball, with a clear mind and a simple style, his approach seems not too different from the one Virender Sehwag has deployed with so much success. Look at the ball, choose the hole where you want to hit it and let your hands do the rest. Duckett plays a lot of square on the wicket, whether cutting or driving against the fast bowlers or sweeping and reverse sweeping against the spinners. And yet, India largely used conventional pitches, allowing the lefthander to get maximum value from his shots. By the time he brought up his century, Duckett had smashed 19 fours and a six.

With the boundaries flowing thick and fast from Duckett, there was little the other batsmen had to do. And strangely, Rohit took his time before bringing Ashwin into the attack. But when he did, Ashwin struck quickly. Ashwin bowled a slightly defensive line to Zak Crawley, aiming for the rough side, and induced the false shot from a sweep, with the ball bouncing to Rajat Patidar to complete a simple catch. The big moment Ashwin had been waiting for had finally arrived. Ashwin has been the fastest Indian for every bowling milestone, 100, 200, 300, 400 and now 500 Test wickets. Among the Indians, only Anil Kumble, with 619, now has more Test wickets.

I'd be lying if I said 500 means nothing. Probably. It hasn't dawned on me at the moment, but like I said, from 2020 onwards, the way I look at the game, my life, is different than before, Ashwin said at the end of the day's play. I have rediscovered the joy of playing the sport again. I'm sure many long-time cricketers can vouch for what I say. You do have phases where you lose a little of the love for the game and you look at it as a job, but when that happens it can become monotonous and lonely. So for me, rediscovering the joy of playing the game is the highest point.

But with Siraj picking up the only other wicket in the innings, the match as a contest was dangerously balanced. India's bowlers will take heart from the fact that the game in India can change very quickly. The English batsmen will know that this may have been traditionally true, but no longer applies so much. Since the scoring rate is at a constant gallop, even two innings can take a heavy toll on the bowling side.

(You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)

