Sports
3rd Cricket Test: R Ashwin's 500th wicket and an English fightback
Before the series started, experts mocked the English Bazball methods, saying that it would not work for an extended period of time and that it could not work in subcontinental conditions. Less than halfway through the third Test, almost halfway through the series, Rohit Sharma packed the pitch on the leg side and asked Mohammad Siraj to bowl bouncer after bouncer to two set batsmen. Here was an Indian captain taking a leaf out of Ben Stokes' playbook.
At the end of the second day of the Rajkot Test, where the highlight for India was R Ashwin taking his 500th Test wicket, England controlled the match. India, from 33 for 3, recovered to 237 for 4 and just as they were on the rise again, they lost quick wickets. This inconsistent stop-start batting meant the home side finished with 445, having batted out 130.5 overs in very good batting conditions.
Now this may not sound too bad in itself, but England's response of 207 for 2 in just 37 overs, with Ben Duckett leading the way with an unbeaten 133, left India with a lot of work to do.
Duckett scored 18 runs from three attempts when he last came to India in 2016. But the 2024 Duckett is a completely different beast.
Standing still at the crease while waiting for the ball, with a clear mind and a simple style, his approach seems not too different from the one Virender Sehwag has deployed with so much success. Look at the ball, choose the hole where you want to hit it and let your hands do the rest. Duckett plays a lot of square on the wicket, whether cutting or driving against the fast bowlers or sweeping and reverse sweeping against the spinners. And yet, India largely used conventional pitches, allowing the lefthander to get maximum value from his shots. By the time he brought up his century, Duckett had smashed 19 fours and a six.
With the boundaries flowing thick and fast from Duckett, there was little the other batsmen had to do. And strangely, Rohit took his time before bringing Ashwin into the attack. But when he did, Ashwin struck quickly. Ashwin bowled a slightly defensive line to Zak Crawley, aiming for the rough side, and induced the false shot from a sweep, with the ball bouncing to Rajat Patidar to complete a simple catch. The big moment Ashwin had been waiting for had finally arrived. Ashwin has been the fastest Indian for every bowling milestone, 100, 200, 300, 400 and now 500 Test wickets. Among the Indians, only Anil Kumble, with 619, now has more Test wickets.
I'd be lying if I said 500 means nothing. Probably. It hasn't dawned on me at the moment, but like I said, from 2020 onwards, the way I look at the game, my life, is different than before, Ashwin said at the end of the day's play. I have rediscovered the joy of playing the sport again. I'm sure many long-time cricketers can vouch for what I say. You do have phases where you lose a little of the love for the game and you look at it as a job, but when that happens it can become monotonous and lonely. So for me, rediscovering the joy of playing the game is the highest point.
But with Siraj picking up the only other wicket in the innings, the match as a contest was dangerously balanced. India's bowlers will take heart from the fact that the game in India can change very quickly. The English batsmen will know that this may have been traditionally true, but no longer applies so much. Since the scoring rate is at a constant gallop, even two innings can take a heavy toll on the bowling side.
(You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/sports/3rd-cricket-test-r-ashwins-500th-wicket-and-an-english-fightback/articleshow/107763549.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bekasi Acting Regent Accompanies President Joko Widodo to Distribute Food Reserve Aid
- 3rd Cricket Test: R Ashwin's 500th wicket and an English fightback
- Look your best this spring with the latest fashion trends – Republic World
- Zelenskyy calls for international support, restoration of “rules-based order”
- PM Narendra Modi opens NH projects, launches major infrared campaign for 'Viksit Raj' | Jaipur News
- AME Church leaders call for end to U.S. aid to Israel
- Aries Traits in Bollywood Characters: Geet, Veronica and More |
- Google Messages begins rolling out screen effects
- Alexei Navalny jokes in old appearance from prison. #AlexeiNavalny #Shorts #BBCNews
- Imran Khan's PTI denied permission to hold protests in Islamabad
- China places high hopes on new productive forces in search of engines of sustainable growth
- The verdict in New York is in, but Donald Trump and Tish James are not giving up