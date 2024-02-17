Penn State football doesn't have Paterno Field, at least not yet · Spotlight PA State College

This story was produced by the State College Regional Office of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our north-central Pa. newsletter, Talk of the Town, at spotlightpa.org/newsletters/talkofthetown.

STATE COLLEGE A resolution by the trustees to name the Penn State football field at Beaver Stadium after former head coach Joe Paterno was introduced and withdrawn just minutes later when Paterno's son objected to the timing.

During Friday's public meeting of the university's Board of Trustees, Anthony Lubrano, an alumni-elected representative, proposed Paterno Field at Beaver Stadium and the creation of a day specifically to honor the longtime coach and his wife, Sue.

My fellow trustees, we have reached a moment of truth, Lubrano said. Are we going to honor two people who literally gave their lives in pursuit of a better Penn State? Or are we allowing fear mongering to prevail?

Joe Paterno was Penn States' head football coach for 45 years, winning two national championships, until the board fired him in November 2011 amid the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. Joe Paterno died in January 2012.

Some trustees were visibly uncomfortable as Lubrano read his resolution and Edward Ted Brown III, also an alumni-elected trustee, distributed copies of the speech.

Joseph Jay Paterno Jr., the coach's former son and an alumni-elected trustee, said he visited his father's grave Thursday morning, the day news broke that the board had discussed honoring the football coach during two private meetings in January.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and her administration do not support the idea of ​​honoring Joe Paterno at this time, Jay Paterno said, and instead want to focus on existing challenges, such as the university's budget deficit and upcoming budget cuts.

If Joe Paterno were standing here right now, he would respect the president's opinion, Jay Paterno said. He wouldn't want the attention on him to be the topic of the day.

Jay Paterno requested that the resolution introduced today be held at a future date, a date when we will have charted a course to meet the same vision and shared history of the two people we hope to honor.

Lubrano withdrew his resolution after Jay Paternos' comments, but suggested he could reintroduce it in the future.

Trustee Brandon Short, who was elected by alumni, said that while he supported the resolution, he was offended by the handling of the proposal. Short, who played for Joe Paterno in the 1990s, accused people of using the coach's name for stunts.

There are people here that no one would ever know if it weren't for the scandal and what happened to Joe Paterno, Short said. They use that all the time. Please stop. Stop. If you really want to implement the resolution, submit the resolution and call for it. But to put it on and then pull it back means you never wanted it, and it seems like you don't actually care about it.

Jay Paterno then asked for no further discussion on the topic, and board chairman Matthew Schuyler ended the board meeting seconds later.

In 2012, Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse and sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. Former university president Graham Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley and former vice president Gary Schultz also served time in prison in connection with the scandal. Spanier was convicted of child endangerment, a misdemeanor. Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty to the same crime. Joe Paterno was never charged.

Spotlight PA first reported how trustees met twice behind closed doors in January to discuss the proposal. The meetings, a Jan. 16 briefing and a Jan. 29 board session, lasted hours and could have violated state law requiring boards to conduct business in public, continuing a decade-long pattern of board meetings behind closed doors .

The university administration is required under Pennsylvania's Open Meetings Law to deliberate his decisions in public. The law does allow groups to hold private sessions with executives, but only to discuss specific topics that include pending or ongoing litigation, internal investigations, academic positions, and employment or ownership negotiations.

A Penn State spokesperson wrote about the Jan. 16 meeting that counsel held this privileged information briefing and no consultation took place. The spokesperson added that trustees discussed confidential and privileged matters during their Jan. 29 board session and that the private meeting was legal under statutory exceptions.

In response to questions from Spotlight PA about the meetings, a Penn State spokesperson said the administration and administration are focused on the president's priorities.

On Friday, Schuyler said the Jan. 29 board session was held to discuss board initiatives.

Spotlight PA, in conjunction with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, sued the trustees in December for alleged violations of the Sunshine Act. The lawsuit argues that the trustees illegally conducted private business. University officials claim they have always followed the law, and the lawsuit is pending in the Center County Court of Common Pleas.

