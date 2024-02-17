Men's tennis edges Le Moyne 4-3





Next game: at Fordham University 2/24/2024 | 6 p.m February 24 (Sat) / 6pm bee Fordham University History DeWITT, NY Sophomore #6 Andreas Fang earned the decisive point in the final match of the evening to give Binghamton men's tennis (4-4) a 4-3 win over host Le Moyne (5-4) Friday night at Elevate Fitness. It was the second time in two weeks that BU defeated its new NEC rival 4-3. On January 27, BU also defeated Le Moyne 4-3. With the match on the line, Fang recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory. He trailed 4-3 in the second set, but closed the set. The Bearcats took the doubles point with wins at all three spots and then went ahead 3-1 with wins in two of the first three completed singles matches. But the Dolphins rallied to make it 3-3 with two wins, paving the way for Fang's heroics. Previously, Fang dated freshmen Filip Costa for a 6-4 win over No. 3 doubles. Then in singles, sophomores William Morais Binnie recorded an immediate victory at No. 2 and shortly afterwards Costa did the same at No. 4. Both matches ended with a narrow 7-5, 6-4 margin. Le Moyne countered with three-set wins over No. 1 and No. 3 to reduce the match score to 3–2 and then prevailed over No. 5 to tie the match. Binghamton has two state games next weekend, Saturday night at Fordham and Sunday night at FDU. Binghamton 4, Le Moyne 3

DOUBLE William Morais Binnie / James McPherson (BU) final Grundstrom, Leon/Nunez, Alvaro (L), 6-4 Kyle Weekes / Ronin Lotlikar (BU) final Stojanović, Luka/Peter Hatton (L), 6-1 Filip Costa / Andreas Fang (BU) final Piekarek, Kacper/Beires, Rodrigo (L), 6-4 Order of finish: 2,1,3 SINGLES Hatton, Peter (L) def. Ronin Lotlikar (BU), 6-4, 1-6, 6-0 William Morais Binnie (BU) final Stojanović, Luka (L), 7-5, 6-4 Nunez, Alvaro (L) sure. Kyle Weekes (BU), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Filip Costa (BU) final Piekarek, Kacper (L), 7-5, 6-4 Grundstrom, Leon (L) sure. Matt Carlson (BU), 6-3, 6-0 Andreas Fang (BU) final Beires, Rodrigo (L), 6-2, 6-4 Order of finish: 2,1,4,3,5,6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bubearcats.com/news/2024/2/17/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-edges-le-moyne-4-3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos