Gophers run at Notre Dame as Justen Close retired





The Gophers men's hockey team's recent strong play came to an abrupt halt Friday evening. Cole Knuble scored twice, Maple Grove's Danny Nelson had a goal and two assists and Notre Dame chased Justen Close to beat the eighth-ranked Gophers 6-1 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. “We have to get back on top of our game,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We'll have some things to point out on film and they have to be ready to play tomorrow.” The Gophers (18-8-5, 11-6-4 Big Ten) entered Friday 9-1-1 in their past 11 games, including 6-1-1 in conference play. But they lost for the first time since a 3-2 loss to Michigan State on Jan. 26, a game in which they gave up three goals in the third period, the last with four seconds left. This time they were chased by four goals in the second period. Knuble scored at 1:30 and 8:23 before Landon Slaggert made it 4-0 with his 18th goal of the season, adding a rebound at 11:18. That ended Close's night as the veteran goalie, the Big Ten's first star of the week for the past two weeks, was replaced by Nathan Airey after giving up four goals on fourteen shots to the Irish ( 15-14-2, 9-10). -2). BOX SCORE: Notre Dame 6, Gophers 1 Sign up for our Gophers Update newsletter Aaron Huglen scored for the Gophers at 16:53 of the second, his seventh goal in the past 14 games, but Nelson restored the Irish four-goal lead by scoring with 36 seconds left in the period. The Irish punctuated their victory with a power-play goal by Drew Bavaro with 3:07 left in the third, the only goal of the game not scored at even strength. That was all more than enough for Ryan Bischel. The former Benilde-St. Margaret's athlete and last season's Big Ten Goaltender of the Year made 31 saves for Notre Dame, ending a three-game losing streak. The Gophers had lost just twice at Notre Dame in 11 games over the past five seasons, with both losses coming in overtime. Airey, the freshman in his second official Gophers appearance and first against a conference opponent, stopped 12 of 14 shots.

