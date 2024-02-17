India vs England LIVE: Cricket Scorecard and Third Test Updates





Ben Stokes insists leaving Rehan Ahmed out of the third Test was never considered Sign up for our free sports newsletter for the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for all the latest news England ceded control of the third Test after handing India an edge in Ravi Ashwin's absence as Joe Roots' ugly dismissal led to a dramatic collapse on the third day of the third Test in Rajkot. Ashwin's withdrawal from the Test the previous evening due to a family emergency meant India could only replace their main spinner with a replacement fielder, depleting their bowling and effectively leaving them with 10 players. But their guests were in an obliging mood when Root fell on his sword on the third morning on his patented reverse ramp, with England crumbling from a competitive 224-2 to a disappointing 319 all out and trailing by 126. Root partially made amends in India's second dig by dismissing first-innings centurion Rohit Sharma, but Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant 104 before retiring in pain helped the hosts finish on 196-2 and push their lead to a still ominous 322 through stumps on a pitch that was taking up more and more amounts. of the turn. Follow the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and find the latest odds and tips here. India vs England LIVE: Third Test Updates Show latest update 1708169426 India vs England Rehan Ahmed to Kuldeep Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, handled by Pope. 1708169425 India vs England Rehan Ahmed to Kuldeep Yadav. Leg-spinner length ball, outside off stump on front foot, for extra cover on non-runs, handled by Wood. 1708169424 India vs England Rehan Ahmed to Kuldeep Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, pushing outside off stump on back foot, to short leg for no runs, handled by Pope. 1708169354 India vs England Rehan Ahmed to Kuldeep Yadav. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, handled by Root. 1708169353 India vs England Rehan Ahmed vs Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge of short leg for no runs, handled by Stokes. 1708169293 India vs England Tom Hartley to Kuldeep Yadav. Standard length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler with no runs. 1708169232 India vs England Tom Hartley to Kuldeep Yadav. Standard length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, handled by Stokes. 1708169172 India vs England Tom Hartley to Kuldeep Yadav. Standard length ball, outside off stump on front foot defending, back to bowler with no runs. 1708169112 India vs England Tom Hartley to Kuldeep Yadav. Standard length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid-wicket for no runs, handled by Stokes. 1708169111 India vs England Rehan Ahmed to Kuldeep Yadav. Leg spinner half volley, drive outside off stump on front foot, well timed to provide deep cover for 3 runs, run save by Wood.

