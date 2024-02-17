Did Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan football in a better place? Wolverine's mailbag

ANN ARBOR, Mich. Jim Harbaugh is gone, and he's taken everything except the furniture in the lobby of Schembechler Hall.

Maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration, but Harbaugh has a large contingent of Michigan coaches and staff members joining him with the Los Angeles Chargers. As a result, new coach Sherrone Moore has spent his first three weeks on the job interviewing coaches and rebuilding his staff. With that task nearing completion, now is a good time to answer a few questions about the new era of Michigan football.

Note: Reader questions have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Aside from the contents of the trophy case (which is a big aside), has Jim Harbaugh left the Michigan football program in a better place than when he became head coach in 2015? Peter B.

Yes. Absolute. But it's not a ridiculous question, which is why I chose to direct it from the mailbag.

The answer isn't as simple as comparing Michigan's 15-0 national championship team to the 5-7 squad Harbaugh inherited from Brady Hoke. Michigan's 2013 recruiting class, which finished No. 4 nationally, included Jourdan Lewis, Jake Butt, Maurice Hurst and Delano Hill, all NFL players. The following year, Michigan signed Jabrill Peppers, Mason Cole and Chase Winovich. Having those budding stars on the roster was a big part of Michigan's early success under Harbaugh.

Moore also inherits a talented roster, led by cornerback Will Johnson, tight end Colston Loveland and defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Even with 18 players heading into the NFL combine, the cupboard is hardly barren. Harbaugh's last two recruiting classes finished just outside the top 15 in the 247Sports Composite, meaning the Wolverines have talent in the pipeline. Is it enough to keep Michigan in the hunt for Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances? We went to find out.

All of this raises an interesting philosophical question: Is it better to take over a struggling program with the potential to be great, or a winning program that is overachieving relative to its history? There are pros and cons to both, but for a coach in the latter scenario, there is no low-hanging fruit. Michigan was already maximizing its talent. Moore can only hope to keep that going as he tries to take Michigan's recruiting a notch higher than it was under Harbaugh.

I still think Michigan is better off than it was nine years ago, mainly because of the winning culture Harbaugh has instilled. But when you look at the whole picture, the NCAA investigations, roster turnover and coaching exodus, plus the expectations created by Harbaugh, it's clear that Moore will have to create his own momentum.

As experienced as Wink (Martindale) is in coaching, I'm afraid he hasn't recruited high school players in over 20 years. Will Moore take that into account with the rest of his defensive end hires? Does he focus on guys he knows will be solid recruiters to make up for any shortcomings the new DC may have? Jake P.

I don't expect Martindale to have a huge recruiting presence, but I'm not sure Michigan needs that from its defensive coordinator. Jesse Minter and Mike Macdonald were there to design and assemble the defense, and every recruitment they made was a bonus. I suspect it will be similar to Martindale.

According to Jakes, it's important to surround Martindale with position coaches who can recruit the players he needs to make his defense successful. Michigan is in the process of doing that with its other defense employees. If you look at the coaches targeted for these jobs, they all have ties to Moore, not necessarily Martindale. Greg Scruggs played for Louisville when Moore was coach there. Stephen Adegoke, who was targeted for the defensive backs coaching job but remains in the NFL, spent a year at Michigan with Moore, according to multiple reports, as did Brian Jean-Mary, who also coached with Moore at Louisville.

Staffing is still being finalized, but Moore appears to know what he wants from these positions. He goes after coaches who are either established recruiters, young newcomers or a combination of both. That seems like the right direction for Michigan's defense under a veteran NFL coordinator.



Wink Martindale last coached in college at Western Kentucky in 2003. (Jim McIsaac / Getty Images)

What's the story about Mike Hart? I would like to see him back as RB coach. Should he get the co-OC title? Gregory R.

Don't know. No one I've talked to knows either. Rather than speculate, I'll simply say that Hart has earned the right to do what's best for his future.

Hart came back to Michigan in a time of need and coached three of the best running back groups in Michigan history. Blake Corum was going to be great no matter what, but Hart played a huge role in his development. To me, the real proof is the way Hart handled things when Corum was getting most of the touchdowns and Donovan Edwards was struggling. It would have been easy for Edwards to check out, but he stayed patient and made a big impact in the national championship game.

Hart has said he wants to be a head coach. Getting a job as a coordinator would be a logical next step, and even if he were to take a co-coordinator role at Michigan, it's likely Kirk Campbell would fill the role. I don't know what that means for Hart or what other factors might be at play, but Michigan is willing to give him time to figure it out.

Besides QB, what are the Wolverines' biggest needs during the spring portal period, and how big of a deal is it for Coach Moore to fill some of them? If they don't bring in an experienced QB, who will they turn to next season? The true freshmen? Bob K.

Quarterback is definitely at the top of the list. I'd also field wide receiver, as Semaj Morgan is the only player there with significant experience. Adding a veteran cornerback, as Michigan did last year with Josh Wallace, would fill a need on defense, as would an additional edge to make up for what Michigan lost in Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell.

As far as I know, Michigan is still waiting for final news on a seventh year of eligibility for Jack Tuttle. I expect a wide-open competition in the spring with everyone eligible, including Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and Jadyn Davis. Orji has already shown that he can be a dynamic runner. If he can also be a capable passer, Michigan can do a lot to build an offense around him.

Davis is the wild card for me. He is more advanced than the typical freshman, which could put him on an accelerated timeline. Once Michigan gets through spring training, we should have a better idea of ​​how ready he is to compete for the starting job in preseason camp.

Call your chance early, Austin. Who will be the next breakout player for the football team? Matt M.

I could take the easy route and pick someone like Morgan, who showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman and should get a lot of touches next season. That's a little too obvious, right? Maybe I'll give some love to the offensive line and go with Giovanni El-Hadi. He was a top-100 recruit in the Class of 2021 and would have been a starter by now if not for the long careers of Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan. Now that they have both gone to the NFL, the path is wide open for El-Hadi to become the leader of Michigan's offensive line.

Several readers asked about Michigan's plans to replace the six offensive linemen who are leaving for the NFL. El-Hadi, Myles Hinton, Greg Crippen, Raheem Anderson and Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe are the first five names that come to mind, with Andrew Gentry also in the mix. That will mean a big drop in experience, but the talent is there for Michigan to rebuild quickly.

Michigan's 30-point loss to Illinois was to Peacock, as were several other losses. I can't justify spending $5-$10 a month to ruin my afternoon or evening watching this miserable basketball team lose games. Given the size of Michigan's fan base, does the bullshit of this basketball team and the size of Michigan's potential fan base undermine the economics of these streaming deals that the B1G has cut? Paul S.

I'm sure NBC and Peacock would love to see Michigan improve in men's basketball. Michigan would love that too. The value of these deals is in the brands, and not necessarily in the annual performance of particular teams.

Michigan's basketball brand has undoubtedly taken a hit. I'm sure there are many fans who would have paid for a streaming service to watch Michigan basketball during the John Beilein years, but I can't imagine many doing so now. If you ask NBC executives, they'd say the value is in the whole package: NFL playoffs, Olympics, Big Ten football, the occasional Caitlin Clark game and, yes, Michigan basketball , if you can bear it. Not many people feel like doing that right now, but these things are cyclical, and I doubt the current struggles in Michigan are doing too much damage to the bottom line.

With Michigan's brutal schedule, how many wins does Sherrone need to be a success next season? Eight or nine? Jonathan V.

On the plus side, Michigan's trip to Washington in October doesn't look as intimidating now that Kalen DeBoer is in Alabama. Has there ever been a national championship rematch that looked less like the original? Maybe not, but those games against Texas, Oregon and Ohio State don't get any easier.

I reserve the right to change this answer many times between now and September, but 9-3 feels like a good base for Year 1 under Moore. Ten wins would be a clear success; eight would be vaguely disappointing. But as always, it matters which games make up that win total. If Michigan finds a way to beat Ohio State for the fourth straight year, it's hard to see how next year could be a disappointment. If the Wolverines lose all three of their biggest games, a nine-win season won't be as satisfying.

(Top photo: Thomas Shea/USA Today)