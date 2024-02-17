Men's tennis moves to 8-1 on the year with victory over VCU





Next game: at Penn State 2/18/2024 | 1:00 pm February 18 (Sun) / 1:00 PM bee Penn State History RICHMOND, Va. — The Old Dominion men's tennis team kicked off a road weekend with a big 4-3 win over in-state rival VCU on Friday afternoon at the Country Club of Virginia Indoor facility. With the win, ODU (8-1) snaps a four-game losing streak against the Rams and is off to their best start since 2020, when they also opened 8-1. “This team worked hard to get this win. VCU has come out on top in recent years and already has a top 25 road win on their resume,” said ODU Head Coach Dominik Müller . “A heroic effort today to make this possible. Our freshmen took a big step today and Yanis Moundir Saving four match points was great to see. I'm just really happy for this group because I see them working hard every day.” In doubles, the Rams earned the first win over No. 3 in a 6-3 count. ODU tied the doubles match at 19e-ranked duo in the country with a 7-6 (7-4) win for Codie van Schalkwyk And Connor van Schalkwijk about the German Samofalov and Oscar Pinto Sansano. The Monarchs took the team point as the 34e-ranked duo of Jakob Cadonau And Cosme Rolland De Ravel scored a 7-5 win over Romain Gales and Tristan Piombo for an early 1-0 ODU lead. In the singles, ODU took an early 2-0 lead Connor van Schalkwijk who rose to the No. 1 spot, knocked off 36e-ranked Matisse Bobichon 6-3, 6-1. The win was his first of the spring over a nationally ranked opponent. VCU moved to 2-1 after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 2, but ODU responded with a win of Yanis Moundir at No. 3 saved four match points and won 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8) to push the lead to 3-1. The Rams moved back to 3-2 after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 4. Aryan Saleh earned the victory, beating Tristan Piombo 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 for a 4-2 lead. The Rams earned the final victory over No. 6 in a 6-3, 6-4 decision. ODU now heads to Penn State for a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. Tennis match results

Old Dominion vs. VCU

02-16-2024 in Richmond, Virginia.

(The Country Club of Virginia)

Old Dominion 4, VCU 3

Singles competition

1. Connor van Schalkwijk (ODU-M) final #36 MATISSE BOBICHON (VCUMEN) 6-3, 6-1

2. #65 MATHIS BONDAZ (VCUMEN) def. Codie van Schalkwyk (A-M) 6-4, 6-4

3. Yanis Moundir (ODU-M) final OSCAR PINTO SANSANO (VCUMEN) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8)

4. ROMAIN GALES (VCUMEN) final. CosmeRolland DeRavel (ODU-M) 6-4, 6-2

5. Aryan Saleh (ODU-M) final TRISTAN PIOMBO (VCUMEN) 6-3, 6-2

6. HAMZA EL AMINE (VCUMEN) final. Jakob Cadonau (A-M) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #19 Codie van Schalkwyk / Connor van Schalkwijk (ODU-M) final GERMAN SAMOFALOV/OSCAR PINTO SANSANO (VCUMEN) 7-6 (7-5)

2. #34 CosmeRolland DeRavel/ Jakob Cadonau (ODU-M) final ROMAIN GALES/TRISTAN PIOMBO (VCUMEN) 7-5

3. MATISSE BOBICHON/MATHIS BONDAZ (VCUMEN) final. Yanis Moundir / Maxime Mareschal-Hay (A-M) 6-3

Match Notes:

Old Dominion 8-1,

VCU 4-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (1,2,3,4,5,6)

