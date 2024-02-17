UNH hockey beats lackluster UMaine 6-2





University of Maine hockey coach Ben Barr didn't mince words following Hockey East's 6-2 loss to New Hampshire on Friday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H. We got our ass kicked, Barr said. They outsmarted us. They owned us in every aspect of the game. It was embarrassing. It was by far our worst game of the year, he added. Senior Liam Devlin had a hat trick and junior North Dakota transfer Jakob Hellsten made 18 saves as the Wildcats improved to 15-11-1 overall and 8-8-1 in Hockey East. UNH is 10-3-1 at the Whittemore Center. The teams have now split their two regular season games and will play again Saturday night at 7 at the Whittemore Center in front of another sellout crowd. UNH had lost three of its last four and five of its last seven coming into the game. UMaine fell to 18-7-2 and 10-6-1, respectively, and has now lost three of its last five games after going 10-1-1 in its previous 12 games. Freshman goalkeeper Albin Boija allowed five goals and finished with 20 saves. Senior Harrison Blaisdell gave UNH a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period. It was his seventh of the season and assists included Colton Huard and JP Turner. Junior Cole Hanson tied it for UMaine 2:04 into the second on a pass from Ben Poisson. It was his fourth. UNH took the lead for good with goals just 2:52 apart in the second period from Devlin and freshman Ryan Conmy. Devlin's goal, his eighth of the season, was set up by Conmy and Luis Lindner when he was able to get behind UMaine defenseman Jack Dalton, only to break in on Boija and spin a backhander past the goalie's glove with 6:33 left in the period. . Conmy extended the lead by converting a pass from Nick Ring on the power play as he beat Boija from the left circle to the glove side. The Black Bears squandered a golden opportunity to climb back into the game when they got a five-minute power play but couldn't convert. They did get back into the game midway through the third period when freshman right wing Anthony Calafiore scored his second goal of the season and second in three games after a struggle up front. Harrison Scott and Poisson earned assists. But Devlin struck again with just 3:08 left with a shot from the slot off assists from Alex Gagne and Nikolai Jenson, and he capped his hat trick with an empty-net goal 1:42 later. Stiven Sardarian scored a goal with eight seconds left. We have to find a way to pull ourselves up, Barr said. This all started last Saturday night in the third period. He was referring to the 4-3 overtime loss to Providence in which his team had a three-goal lead and couldn't hold it. They were outscored 2-1 in the third period and lost on a power play goal in overtime. More articles from the BDN

