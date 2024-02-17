Surge in the seventh inning sends softball past Santa Clara





Subject score 1 | Box score 2 SANTA CLARA, California. Another game that featured late-inning heroics from the Rams offense on Friday night: Fordham University softball defeated Santa Clara 3-1 in the first day of the Silicon Valley Classic. Sydney Wells would highlight the day when she scored three of the Rams' four runs in the afternoon, including a solo home run in game one against Nevada. She would come through in a clutch moment in the nightcap against Santa Clara, giving her side two runs in the top of the seventh to secure a 3–1 victory over the host Broncos. In the circle, Devon Miller would earn the victory in a complete game effort, giving up just one run and striking out four Broncos that night. Wells would record the Rams' lone run to start the day, recording her second home run of the season in the second inning against Nevada as the Rams fell 6-1 in the first of two games on Friday. The Rams took the lead early in game two and opened the scoring against Santa Clara, as Devon Miller broke the deadlock and gave themselves some early run support with an RBI single in the fourth inning. She would keep the Broncos off the circle board for the first four innings before the home team tied the score with a single run in the fifth. Heading into the seventh with the score tied at one apiece, a leadoff single for the Rams was followed by a pair of walks, loading the bases for Wells with two outs in the bottom of the frame. A screaming single narrowly escaped the grasp of the Broncos' diving second baseman, allowing two runs to score from second and third base, giving Fordham a 3–1 lead in the bottom half of the inning. Getting the first out on a comebacker to the circle to put one away, the Rams would get the final two outs on a ground ball and consecutively jump to the infield to seal the victory. Miller pitched a complete game while giving up just one run and four hits, helping the Rams to their first real road win of the season and 3-4 overall. Fordham returns to action tomorrow for day two of the Silicon Valley Classic, heading to San Jose, California for games against Nevada and San Jose State. With inclement weather expected throughout the day, keep an eye on Fordham Softball's social channels for the latest updates on game times.

