Video: Pakistani cricket expert punches wife on air, then talks about '31 years of married life'







The internet can be a place where bizarre incidents often come to light. However, some of these incidents are often unwanted and leave a bad taste in the mouth. One such incident video has gone viral on social media where a Pakistani cricket expert named Mohsin Ali argues with his wife on air and even appears to be hitting her. The video of the incident went viral. During the same conversation, a viewer asked him, “Humanity comes first Mohsin. You have committed domestic violence in this life. Respect your partner.” To which Mohsin replied to the user, “If you face distractions in life, I wonder what kind of violence you will resort to. Married for 31 years. Maybe you are younger than that. I respect my wife, That's why we've been together for 31 years. This is not domestic violence.” Mohsin Ali has a YouTube channel called 'Aap Ka Mohsin Ali' and has more than 100,000 subscribers. Korte Kalesh b/w Pakistani cricket expert Mohsin Ali and his wife on You Tube live

pic.twitter.com/YGFuZeTmKO Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 16, 2024 Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced that they have decided to part ways with Mohammad Hafeez, who served as the cricket director for the Pakistan men's cricket team. “The Pakistan Cricket Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director of the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand has been immensely important. PCB wishes Hafeez much success and success in his future endeavours,” Pakistan Cricket wrote on X. Hafeez was appointed manager of the Pakistan men's cricket team in the wake of a disappointing ICC World Cup 2023 campaign. The team failed to reach the semi-finals and finished with only four wins. This saw several changes in the Pakistani leadership setup. After Babar Azam resigned as captain, Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were given leadership roles in the Test and T20I formats respectively. Mickey Arthur, the former director of Men's Cricket, Grant Bradburn, the former head coach, and Andrew Puttick, the former batting coach, were sent to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Later, the trio resigned from their respective positions. Another major change in the Pakistani arrangement was the termination of Haris Rauf's central contract. He was punished after the PCB investigated his reluctance to join the Pakistan Test team for the just-ended tour of Australia. With ANI inputs Topics mentioned in this article

