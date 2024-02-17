Ryan Grubb left Alabama due to 'unicorn' circumstances at Seahawks

Ryan Grubb and Alabama football was a short-lived marriage, if you want to call it that.

Nearly a week after introducing himself at an event in Alabama as the Crimson Tide's new offensive coordinator, Grubb at a introductory press conference officially introduced himself to the media in Seattle, in the same role for the Seahawks.

Grubb answered a series of questions on various topics Thursday. Among them: why he decided to join new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's staff after following Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama.

He was never officially introduced as the Tide's offensive coordinator, but it was assumed he would take on the role after following DeBoer at previous stops at Sioux Falls (2007-09), Eastern Michigan (2014-16), Fresno State (2017-18, 2020-21) and Washington (2022-2023).

“I've honestly thought about that process a lot, so just in this situation (this time) it became more difficult,” Grubb said. “He (DeBoer) was starting to get it going at Alabama and I wanted to be there for him, but I knew ultimately that was what I wanted to do when the right situation came along.

“The timing is so hard to describe, so I think that was the hardest part. … We knew this day was coming and I'm excited for Kalen, he's going to do a phenomenal job at Alabama.”

Grubb said he was considered for Macdonald's position as offensive coordinator when he traveled to Tuscaloosa for the same role on DeBoer's staff at Alabama. But due to the uncertainty in that process with the Seahawks, he began his role and duties with the Crimson Tide.

“That's where I was,” Grubb said. “Here (in Seattle), nothing is set in stone. Mike went through his process and tried to make the best decisions he could for the Seahawks, so nothing was set in stone and I had to continue with the job I had taken, which was the offensive coordinator job at Alabama. I had to trust the process and know it would end the right way.”

Grubb noted that his relationship with Macdonald began last year at the NFL club in Indianapolis, when Macdonald was then the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. He added that he didn't think the jump from the college ranks to the NFL would have happened as quickly as it did.

“I met Mike about a year ago and started building a relationship, not necessarily in a finished spirit, but that's the process in the football world,” Grubb said. “I got to know him through a few different conversations and built that relationship over time. I knew there might be an opportunity like that in the future. I didn't think it would happen the first year.

He added: This is like the unicorn event in coaching. The fact that I was able to stay here and become an NFL coordinator in a city, in a place that I already love… is special.”

Grubb also talked about why he brought former Washington and Alabama offensive lineman coach Scott Huff to Seattle.

“Continuity and upfront translation are very important,” Grubs said of the importance of Huff's addition to the staff. “I always felt like Scott was an NFL caliber line coach and he's had opportunities to leave in the past, so to do that and let our system really help with the setup process and starting points for the teams .”