The Newtown-New Fairfield hockey team bounces back and avenges its loss to Masuk

The Newtown-New Fairfield cooperative hockey team bounced back from a 3-1 setback to Tri-Town on Senior Night, Feb. 7, by avenging an earlier season setback to Masuk of Monroe with a 3-2 win over the Panthers in February . 9. Both games took place at the Danbury Ice Arena.

On Senior Night, the nine seniors were honored and flowers were presented to their mothers, grandmothers and sisters. That energy seemed to spill over when NNF struck first as Patrick Moody picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and outwitted the pursuing Tri-Town defense for a breakaway goal, putting one high and tight into the top right corner of the net hit the Nighthawks. first shot of the game.

After the good start, the Hawks got too involved in some chippy play and chirping back and forth. Tri-Town scored the tying goal just moments later on a faceoff, with an unchecked player up front pouncing on a rebound after a Max Browne save. The teams entered the second period tied at one and after that the wheels seemed to come off a bit for the home team. With the opponents going to the penalty area three times in a row, it looked like the Hawks could take control. But the opposite happened, and it was the opportunistic Tri-Town who took advantage of the Hawks' mistakes and scored not one but two consecutive short-handed goals. The first from the corner, with Sebastian Cilia parrying the onrushing attacker but unable to prevent the shot that squeaked through Browne, and the second a one-on-three with the blast from the top of the circle supported by a screen.

In the third period, the Hawks upped the pace and outscored the visitors 12-6, but failed to crack the scoreboard again. The match was closely contested throughout, with NNF having the 18-16 shot advantage and Browne making 13 saves in the match.

The great thing about the hockey season is that teams typically play a few games a week, so poor efforts or losses have to be ironed out quickly and that was the case when Masuk came to Danbury two nights later. Masuk is the defending Division III champion, and the Hawks dropped a hard-fought 4-2 game earlier in December, icing the Panthers late on the power play.

There was renewed energy as the NNF team took to the ice more focused and determined, seemingly learning from the loss to Tri-Town two nights earlier. By playing with a little more passion and perhaps a little reckless abandon, it was clearly evident that there would be more spice in this match, the NNF coaches said.

Senior assistant captain Ryan Anderson got things started when goalie Garrett McCollam sent a shot off his pads into the corner boards where Jack Albano was able to parry and knock the puck away from a Masuk forward to Anderson who scooped up the tip and ran for both benches against the wall. After gaining the zone, he used the Panther defender as a screen and went to the top shelf on the far post to cleanly beat the Masuk netminder for the lead about halfway through the opening period. Albano and McCollam (a rare occurrence where the goalkeeper got involved in the attack) got assists during the game.

Soon after, it was Alex Schmidt who took a feed from Jack Meade in the neutral zone and captured the line on the other side of the ice with leverage over the Panther defense. Schmidt smartly drove into the net and pushed one through the Masuk goalkeepers with a strong move to give the Hawks a two-goal lead. Realizing that the game could quickly get away from them, the Panthers used their only real timeout of the game early to calm the troops down. McCollam came up big several times in the first period before and after the timeout, setting a tone that seemed to filter through the entire team. The period ended with the 2-0 lead intact, despite Masuk having a 10-6 shot advantage.

In the second period, the Panthers turned up the heat and buzzed the NNF zone with constant movement throughout the period, leading to NNF players losing the zone disciple and chasing the entire time. This is a no-no in the hockey world because it normally gives players good opportunities, NNF coaches noted. McCollam kept his end of the bargain with a couple of sensational saves early in the period, but Masuk finally managed to get one back. A good shot from close range beat McCollam cleanly to cut the lead to one with just over half to play in the period.

The game remained that way until the speedy Anderson, coming off a line change from the bench, was able to beat the Masuk defense with a head-turned puck and sail into the slot untouched, where he took a quick snapshot of the ice level by buried the five holes to recover. the two-goal lead. The play developed as Albano and Quinn Harris moved the puck from one side of the ice to the other, giving Anderson the opportunity to skate forward and finish the play.

Shortly thereafter, the Hawks found themselves on the power play with a chance to extend the lead, but a turnover led to a two-on-none rush and a Masuk goal with less than a second on the clock. The score going into the third was 3-2 NNF, with Masuk maintaining a 2214 shot lead. In the final frame, Masuk pushed for an equalizer, but NNF continued to play hard by forcing shots outside, blocking a number of chances and allowing their goalkeeper to spot the shot when it came from inside.

As the last two minutes approached and with two exhausted teams it was NNF who used its timeout for coaches to tell the team to play good team defense and for everyone to find someone to mark the tie. With Masuk pulling the goalkeeper in favor of a sixth striker, it came down to a battle of wills for the final few minutes and the NNF boys did a phenomenal job not allowing a single shot to get through to McCollam.

Although the puck stayed in the NNF end for almost the entire time, it was eventually cleared out of the zone with about 20 seconds left and Harris made sure to stay in the neutral zone with herculean effort to get just enough on the puck to force Masuk back. in the zone where the Panthers froze the puck looking for the stretch pass. All that was left at the end was a meaningless draw in the attacking end and a sprint back to their goalkeeper to enjoy one of the most rewarding wins of the season. The Hawks were outshot 29-16 in the game.

There's still a lot of room to clean up in terms of play and execution, but the effort was there tonight, NNF coach Paul Esposito said.

The team has a record of 12-5 in the last three games of the regular season.

Ryan Anderson (No. 13) had a pair of goals in Newtown's 3-2 win over Masuk of Monroe at Danbury Ice Arena on Feb. 9. Photos by Wendi McCabe

Blake Ballard controls the puck for the Nighthawks.

Newtown-New Fairfield seniors presented flowers to their mothers, grandmothers and sisters on Senior Night. Pictured are, from left, front: Alex Schmidt, Jack Albano and Ashton Albert; center: Blake Ballard, Max Browne and Sebastian Cilia; and back: Jared Ku, John Kenny and Ryan Anderson.