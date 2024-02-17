Why T20 cricket could be the thing that saves Test matches

Australia were chastened but were able to hold their heads high as they were outmatched by a worthy opponent rather than beating themselves with sloppy or ill-disciplined cricket. Meanwhile, India and England have started the increasingly rare five-Test series with a bang: fast bowlers winning laurels from the tweakers in the kingdom of spin and Poms, making big centuries and breaking all manner of come-from-behind records . The Poms gave their debuts to two spinners and would have played three had the visa system worked for all persuasions. England celebrate during their stunning first Test win in India. Credit: Getty Meanwhile, South Africa pressed the third XI so the local T20 tournament could fill the coffers, which is a good plan when you're broke. If you can't pay the bills, the lights go out and there's no cricket at all. The anonymous Proteas took on New Zealand with relentless effort but with less experience than the Windies side in Australia and, after an unsurprising thrashing in the first Test, forced the Kiwis into quite a chase in the fourth innings, for which another masterclass from Kane Williamson was needed.

Well played David Bedingham and Dane Piedt, two not very big names from Test cricket who were surplus to requirements for the SA20 cash fest. Instead, they made tons and took five wickets in the tougher format. Kiwi fast bowling tyro Will ORourke took nine wickets on debut; another kid living the dream of Test cricket and creating new fans. The naysayers see Tests as some kind of competition between the top three or four countries, while the reality sees the drama, excitement and skills actually being shared more freely. The job of the ICC and the home boards is to ensure that women's Test matches continue to expand. Australia in India was exciting, South Africa here not so much, but the disappointment of Alyssa Healy falling on 99 or the excitement of Annabel Sutherland hitting a double hundred demonstrated the value of women's Test cricket. Dane Piedt took eight wickets in his Test debut for an undermanned South Africa against New Zealand. Credit: AP The Australian team will end this summer's Test commitments with two matches in hand. Results will be crucial to make up for the home loss in the Test Championship, but the Black Caps have built a formidable record at home and an exciting series is predicted, especially on the seams against the young players. While the football codes rage around us, there is compelling Test cricket to watch. In the early 1980s, when colored uniforms, white balls, night matches in prime-time television slots and results achieved in a single day flooded the cricketing topography, the death knell of Test cricket sounded loudly. How can five-day matches ever compete with the fast and flash, the bubble and froth of this new wonder game?