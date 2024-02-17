Sports
Why T20 cricket could be the thing that saves Test matches
Australia were chastened but were able to hold their heads high as they were outmatched by a worthy opponent rather than beating themselves with sloppy or ill-disciplined cricket.
Meanwhile, India and England have started the increasingly rare five-Test series with a bang: fast bowlers winning laurels from the tweakers in the kingdom of spin and Poms, making big centuries and breaking all manner of come-from-behind records . The Poms gave their debuts to two spinners and would have played three had the visa system worked for all persuasions.
Meanwhile, South Africa pressed the third XI so the local T20 tournament could fill the coffers, which is a good plan when you're broke. If you can't pay the bills, the lights go out and there's no cricket at all.
The anonymous Proteas took on New Zealand with relentless effort but with less experience than the Windies side in Australia and, after an unsurprising thrashing in the first Test, forced the Kiwis into quite a chase in the fourth innings, for which another masterclass from Kane Williamson was needed.
Well played David Bedingham and Dane Piedt, two not very big names from Test cricket who were surplus to requirements for the SA20 cash fest. Instead, they made tons and took five wickets in the tougher format. Kiwi fast bowling tyro Will ORourke took nine wickets on debut; another kid living the dream of Test cricket and creating new fans.
The naysayers see Tests as some kind of competition between the top three or four countries, while the reality sees the drama, excitement and skills actually being shared more freely. The job of the ICC and the home boards is to ensure that women's Test matches continue to expand. Australia in India was exciting, South Africa here not so much, but the disappointment of Alyssa Healy falling on 99 or the excitement of Annabel Sutherland hitting a double hundred demonstrated the value of women's Test cricket.
The Australian team will end this summer's Test commitments with two matches in hand. Results will be crucial to make up for the home loss in the Test Championship, but the Black Caps have built a formidable record at home and an exciting series is predicted, especially on the seams against the young players. While the football codes rage around us, there is compelling Test cricket to watch.
In the early 1980s, when colored uniforms, white balls, night matches in prime-time television slots and results achieved in a single day flooded the cricketing topography, the death knell of Test cricket sounded loudly. How can five-day matches ever compete with the fast and flash, the bubble and froth of this new wonder game?
Loading
Test cricket was taught for a few years before it went the way of the three-point try and the Bledisloe Cup.
Forty years later, in November 2023, a similar sentiment was expressed as South Africa, the West Indies and Pakistan looked good. By January 2024, Test cricket had answered the critics with a resilience, revival and innovation that has all the hallmarks of 147 years of reinvention. The silences, murmurs and space of Tests serve to allow for reflection and analysis of the action, while building the drama of the individual and the team.
Recently, over-50s cricket has been written off in the manner of Tests, but a brilliant, unpredictable, eclectic World Cup reminded us that we watch the game for the players and their performances rather than the style of the format. T20 competitions have proliferated as owners and players quickly grab a dollar, but does 20-over cricket really have the momentum to stifle Tests completely?
Administrations will have to remain vigilant, but ultimately the appeal of Test cricket is intrinsic: it creates unique, lasting memories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/why-t20-cricket-could-be-the-thing-that-saves-test-matches-20240216-p5f5lt.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, 19, died of dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease: family
- Why T20 cricket could be the thing that saves Test matches
- Biggest funding surge in renewable energy and sustainability technology
- Members of the “Freedom Convoy” return to Ottawa
- Indian Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Bhutan later this month
- Huge distrust of hope (El-Sisi and Erdogan) – Modern Tokyo Times
- Enthusiasm: Thousands join UK parents calling for smartphone-free childhoods | Smartphone
- Top US, Chinese diplomats hold 'constructive' talks on issues that divide them
- A journey of empowerment and anticipation
- Nordstroms Presidents Day Deals Are Up To 64% Off
- Tech tip: Are you ready to go beyond Google? Here's how to use the new generative AI search site
- Japan successfully sends new H3 rocket into orbit in key test after failed debut last year