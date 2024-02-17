



DURHAM, NHJunior forward Liam Devlin (Needham, Mass.) scored three goals for his first career hat trick as the #19 University of New Hampshire men's hockey team defeated #7 Maine 6-2 on Friday evening at the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex. Junior forward(Needham, Mass.) scored three goals for his first career hat trick as the #19 University of New Hampshire men's hockey team defeated #7 Maine 6-2 on Friday evening at the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex. Junior goalkeeperJacob Hellsten(Ljusdal, Sweden) recorded 18 saves and earned the win for the Wildcats. The Wildcats improve to 15-11-1 (8-8-1 Hockey East), while the Black Bears fall to 18-7-2 (10-6-1 Hockey East). UNH's 15-11-1 start to the season is the best in eleven years, when the Wildcats were 16-8-3 in 2012-13. NEXT ONE: The No. 19 University of New Hampshire men's hockey team (15-11-1, 8-8-1 Hockey East) returns to the Whittemore Center at the Key Auto Group Complex for the second night of the Border Battle presented by Buffalo Wild Wings vs. No. 7 Maine (18-7-2, 10-6-1 Hockey East) on Feb. 17 for White Out the Whitt at 7 p.m. TOMORROW'S GAME IS SOLD OUT.

Go toUNHWildcats.com/Tickets.or call the ticket office at (603) 862-4000 for the most exciting family entertainment in New Hampshire. Score:New Hampshire 6, Maine2

Facts:UNH(15-11-1, 8-8-1 Hockey East); Maine (18-7-2, 10-6-1 Hockey East)

Place:Durham, NH (Whittemore Center at Key Auto Group Complex)

Date:Friday February 16, 2023

Presence:6,501 HOW IT HAPPENED: At 2:55 p.m. in the first period, senior forward Harrison Blaisdell (Regina, Saskatchewan) sent the puck through Albin Boija's five-hole to give UNH a 1-0 lead. Junior defender Colton Huard (Foothill Ranch, California) and freshman J.P. Turner (East Falmouth, Massachusetts) was credited with the assists.

'Cats first on the plate! Harrison Blaisdell finds the back of the net and puts the boys up 1-0!! Playday Central https://t.co/t0MaiQemnt Watch live further @ESPNPlus https://t.co/MvWRwf6auh #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/21f7a3IV6G UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHHOCKEY) February 17, 2024

(Regina, Saskatchewan) sent the puck through Albin Boija's five-hole to give UNH a 1-0 lead. Junior defender (Foothill Ranch, California) and freshman (East Falmouth, Massachusetts) was credited with the assists. Maine's Ben Poisson set up Cole Hanson for a tap-in tying goal at 2:04 of the second period.

Devlin looped around Boija's glove side to give the 'Cats a 2-1 lead at 13:27 of the second period. Freshmen forward Ryan Conmy (Alexandria Va.) and junior defenseman Luis Lindner (Spittal an der Drau, Austria) created the chance.

Liam Devlin shoot and score to put the 'Cats back on top! Playday Central https://t.co/t0MaiQemnt Watch live further @ESPNPlus https://t.co/MvWRwf6auh #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/VPXkmPN5dc UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHHOCKEY) February 17, 2024

(Alexandria Va.) and junior defenseman (Spittal an der Drau, Austria) created the chance. Freshmen forward Nick Ring (Hingham, Mass.) and a sophomore Kristaps Skrastins (Grobina, Latvia) set up Conmy with a power-play goal that extended the Wildcats' lead to 3-1 at 16:19 of the second period.

#36 adds another point! Ryan Conmy scores on a power play to make it 3-1! Playday Central https://t.co/t0MaiQemnt Watch live further @ESPNPlus https://t.co/MvWRwf6auh #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim @Unit pic.twitter.com/VZUmNrYgbC UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHHOCKEY) February 17, 2024

(Hingham, Mass.) and a sophomore (Grobina, Latvia) set up Conmy with a power-play goal that extended the Wildcats' lead to 3-1 at 16:19 of the second period. Black Bear Anthony Calafiore found the back of the net with assists from Harrison Scott and Poisson to cut the 'Cats lead to 3-2 at the 11:10 mark of the third period.

Devlin scored back-to-back goals at 16:52 and 18:34 of the third period. His first was an escape set up by the junior captain Alex Gagne (Bedford, NH) and sophomore forward Cy LeClerc (Brentwood, NH). The second was an empty netter with an assist from a senior alternate captain Nikolaj Jenson (Cold Spring, Minnesota).

Liam Devlin pushes for one more point to make it 4-2! Playday Central https://t.co/t0MaiQemnt Watch live further @ESPNPlus https://t.co/MvWRwf6auh #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/oQho2Y977y UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHHOCKEY) February 17, 2024 Hats off to No. 12!!! Liam Devlin scores an empty net goal to put the 'Cats ahead by 3!! Playday Central https://t.co/t0MaiQemnt Watch live further @ESPNPlus https://t.co/MvWRwf6auh #BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/mx8MtE7A5C UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHHOCKEY) February 17, 2024

(Bedford, NH) and sophomore forward (Brentwood, NH). The second was an empty netter with an assist from a senior alternate captain (Cold Spring, Minnesota). Sophomore forward Stiven Sardarian (St. Petersburg, Russia) put a dagger in the game at 7:52 when he tapped in a shot from junior forward Conor Lovett (Franklin Mass.) to make the final score 6-2. Gagne was credited with the secondary assist.

Stiven Sardarian scores with 8.7 seconds to play! Playday Central https://t.co/t0MaiQemnt Watch live further @ESPNPlus https://t.co/MvWRwf6auh#BeTheRoar @HarvardPilgrim pic.twitter.com/Kbhs60CgHx UNH Men's Hockey (@UNHHOCKEY) February 17, 2024 INSIDE THE FIGURES: UNH defeated Maine 26-20.

The Wildcats went 1-1 on the power play, while the Black Bears went 0-2.

Hellsten recorded 18 saves to earn the victory and improve to 10-8-1, while Boija recorded 20 saves. BEYOND THE BOX SCORE: Hellsten leads Hockey East and is seventh in the nation in goals against average (2.17). He now sits at 10-8-1 on the season and is on the Watch List for the Mike Richter Award, presented annually to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

The last time a Wildcat scored three goals in a game was Tyler Ward on March 9, 2022 at Boston College.

UNH is 10-3-1 at home this season.

The Wildcats are 9-2-0 after losses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unhwildcats.com/news/2024/2/16/mens-ice-hockey-19-unh-mens-hockey-takes-down-7-maine-6-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos