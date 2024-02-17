Indian sports wrap, February 17: Pranati takes bronze at the World Gymnastics Championships; Indian men impress at Table Tennis Team Worlds

GYMNASTICS

Pranati gets bronze, Dipa comes fifth in the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

Pranati Nayak bagged a bronze medal while Dipa Karmakar finished fifth in the women's vault at the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in Cairo on Saturday.

Pranati, who scored 13.166 to qualify seventh for the vault final, scored 13.430 and 13.800 in her two attempts to post a total of 13.620 in the final and ensure a podium finish.

Dipas 12.970 and 13.800 helped her post a total score of 13.380. Dipa had registered 13,449 in the qualifying round and reached the final in third place.

The tournament in Cairo is the opening match of a series of four Apparatus World Cup 2024. An athlete's best three scores from the four events will be calculated to determine the overall ranking. The two highest ranked gymnasts from each apparatus by gender, excluding those who have already reserved quota places, will make it to the Paris Olympics.

The other three World Cups will be held in Cottbus (22 to 25 February), Baku (7 to 10 March) and Doha (17 to 20 April).

TABLE TENNIS

India's men beat Chile at the World Team Table Tennis Championships

The Indian men's team recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile in a Group 3 match of the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Saturday.

While India's top paddler Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal won quite comfortably in the first two rubbers, Sathiyan was a bit rusty in the beginning but got everything sorted to win the third match and the tie. Indian men will next take on Poland on Sunday, while the women will take on Hungary.

Although Sharath (95) was 42 places lower than Nicolas Burgos, he was the superior player throughout the match. The ten-time Indian national champion was at his best, hitting winners, especially backhand winners from the back of the table.

Burgos, on the other hand, made a number of glaring mistakes. The Indian won in three consecutive matches to give his team an edge. Harmeet Desai, India's top-ranked player in the world at the age of 67, did not let the momentum slip as he dominated Gustavo Gomez to win comfortably in three straight matches.

G. Sathiyan did not start as he would have liked in the third match against Felipe Olivares. He was down 2-6 in the first game, but his attack and especially defense served him well. He regained his rhythm in the second and third games and was ruthless in his attacking play, despite the Chilean coming up with quite a few fantastic backhand winners.

The results:

Group 3: India bt Chile 3-0 (Sharath Kamal bt Nicolas Burgos 11-5, 11-8, 11-6; Harmeet Desai bt Gustavo Gomez 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; G. Sathiyan bt Felipe Olivares 12-10, 11-8, 11-8).

-Team Sportstar

TO SHOOT

Mehuli and Divyansh lose bronze match; India leads the medal count at the Shooting World Championships

Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar were defeated 17-9 by Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni of Hungary in the mixed air rifle bronze medal match at the Shooting World Cup in Granada, Spain on Saturday.

In the mixed air pistol event, Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjawal Malik were placed 12th. Germany dominated both events and won gold.

India remained at the top of the medal list with four golds, three silvers and three bronzes. Germany was in second place with two golds and one silver.

The results:

Mixed air rifle: 1. Germany (Anna Janssen, Maximilian Dallinger) 17 (632.4); 2. Sweden (Isabelle Johansson, Marcus Madsen) 9 (631.2); 3. Hungary (Eszter Meszaros, Istvan Peni) 17 (631.1); 4. India-2 (Mehuli Ghosh, Divyansh Singh Panwar) 9 (630.7); 16. Inida (Nancy, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 627.6. Mixing air gun: 1. Germany (Sandra Reitz, Michael Schwald) 17 (581); 2. Bulgaria (Miroslava Mincheva, Samuil Donkov) 11 (575); 3. Poland (Klaudia Bres, Grzegorz Dlugosz) 17 (575); 4. Portugal (Joana Castelao, Joao Costa) 13 (575); 8. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Ujjawal Malik) 573; 19. India (Manu Bhaker, Ravinder Singh) 568.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Vasek Posipisil gets a qualifying wildcard for Pune Challenger 2024

Former world number 25 Vasek Posipisil of Canada has been given a qualifying wildcard for the Maharashtra Open $133,250 Challenger (Pune Challenger 2024) tennis tournament to be played at the Balewadi Stadium from Sunday.

The three other wild cards in the qualifying event were given to local players, Siddhant Banthia, Arnav Paparkar and Aditya Balsekar. No other Indian player could make it to the qualifying tournament, with 126th Benjamin Bonzi of France as the top seed.

The third wild card for the main draw was given to Niki Poonacha, after the first two were awarded to Ramkumar Ramanathan and S Mukund.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Nitin Kumar Sinha loses final in M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat 2023 tennis tournament

Nitin Kumar Sinha, partnering Mitsuki Leong of Malaysia, was defeated 6-0, 7-6(3) in the doubles final by second seeds Tsung-Hao Huang and Jeong Yeongseok in the doubles final of the $15,000 ITF men's tennis tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat , Thailand, on Saturday.

The results:

$15,000 ITF Men, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand Doubles (Final): Tsung-Hao Huang (Tpe) & Jeong Yeongseok (Kor) bt Mitsuki Leong (Mas) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-0, 7-6(3).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Puneet makes a comeback and defeats Aarav

M Puneet recovered from 4-5 down in the decider to defeat Aarav Challani 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) in the boys' final of the Ramesh Desai Memorial National Under-12 Tennis Championship at the GA Ranade Center on Saturday.

It was a double crown for Puneet, who earlier won the doubles title with Yuvaan Garg. Sarena Gahlot won the girls title, beating Khushi Kadian in straight sets.

The result (final):

Under 12 boys: M Puneet bt Aarav Challani 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4). Girls Under 12: Sarena Gahlot bt Khushi Kadian 7-6(4), 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Deorukhakar beats Shinde in the Under 18 National Series

Top-seeded Parth Deorukhakar defeated his doubles partner and sixth seed Omkar Shinde 7-5, 7-6(6) in the boys' final of the National Series Under-18 Tennis Championship at Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

Yashika Shokeen won the girls title, beating second seed Ananya Dhankhar after a four-match losing streak.

The result (final):

Boys Under 18: Parth Deorukhakar bt Omkar Shinde 7-5, 7-6(6). Doubles: Panshul Uboveja & Akshat Dhull bt Parth Deorukhakar & Omkar Shinde 5-7, 7-5, [10-6]. Girls under 18: Yashika Shokeen bt Ananya Dhankhar 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Ananya Dhankhar & Snigdha Patibandla bt Vaishnavi Singh & Samaira Kohli 6-1, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Tavish, Hruthik and Fazal qualify for the WJT Asia-Oceania Under 14 tennis tournament

The Indian team of Tavish Pahwa, Hruthik Katakam and Fazal Ali Meer qualified for the WJT Asia-Oceania under-14 tennis tournament from the pre-qualification event played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India defeated hosts Sri Lanka 2-0 in the final on Saturday. Both teams qualified for the next stage, out of 21 teams competing in the boys' event.

Indonesia and Nepal qualified for the girls' event. India had already secured a place in the Asia-Oceania event in the girls' section and thus did not have to go through the 14-team qualifying event.

Indian boys, led by coach Irfan Ahmed as captain, defeated Guam and Nepal 3-0 in the group stage. In the knockout stages, India had a bye in the first round and defeated Syria 3-0 in the semi-finals before asserting themselves against Sri Lanka.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

ATHLETICS

Ayodhya Hill Run will be held on February 25

The first long-distance run on Ayodhya Hill, conceptualized by the Kushal Educational Foundation to promote tribal youth as future athletes, will be held in Purulia, West Bengal on February 25. The race will be flagged off at 6:30 am.

-YB Sarangi