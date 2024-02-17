Yashasvi Jaiswal raises new injury concerns, retires hurt after century | Cricket





Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his third century in Test cricket during Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England, but the joy was short-lived. Soon after reaching the three-figure mark, the Indian batsman complained of pain in his lower back; The physio was called upon as captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid shared concerned looks in the dressing room. Two overs later, Jaiswal was called back to the dressing room as the pain continued for the young opener. Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal receives medical attention after sustaining injury before retiring injured (REUTERS) Before his untimely departure from the crease, the Indian batsman had shown sublime form which proved to be a formidable challenge for the England team. Jaiswal started his innings with a traditional Test approach and switched gears seamlessly as he approached the fifty-run mark. Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now! He unleashed a flurry of aggression against James Anderson, smashing three consecutive boundaries, before bringing up his half-century with a spectacular six off Tom Hartley. Jaiswal showed ruthless aggression and continued to dismantle the English spin trio of Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Joe Root, taking just 42 balls to put together his next fifty runs. However, his celebration of reaching the hundred-run milestone was marred by a sudden onset of lower back pain. On-air commentators Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar speculated that the pain may have been caused by Jaiswal's post-century celebrations. The 22-year-old took a huge leap as he passionately celebrated his ton, and while he didn't flinch or immediately make a gesture suggesting pain, both commentators felt that could have been a possible reason for the discomfort. Jaiswal received attention from the Indian physio, which led to a significant delay in the game as he considered whether to continue. Unfortunately, just one play later, Jaiswal's expressions showed his pain, raising concerns among the dressing room and spectators alike. Ultimately, it was decided to withdraw Jaiswal from the innings. As he left the field at the end of the 44th over, Jaiswal received a standing ovation from the crowd, his teammates and the team management. Rajat Patidar replaced the opener but was dismissed for a ten-ball duck.

