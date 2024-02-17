Huskies hockey took a step against Mavericks | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – Through five of the six periods over the Winter Carnival weekend, the Michigan Tech Huskies have done some good things, things they need to do to be successful. That hard work translated into a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota State Mavericks on Friday evening. On Saturday night, the Huskies had a rough patch where some issues cropped up, and that was enough for the Mavericks to take control of the game, which they eventually won 4-2.

Huskies coach Joe Shawhan called the Mavericks, who are in their first season under coach Luke Strand, the “most complete” team the Huskies have faced all season.

“During our prep work for Mankato, looking at teams against different divisions, I felt like they were the most complete team we've played against, that we would have played against in quite some time,” Shawhan said. “The first time we played them it was a different lineup for them. They had some injuries, (Tony) Malinowski was out. I think (Lucas) Souder was out, which is obviously a big part for them.

“When I saw them with their full lineup in there, they were having a blast with teams.”

Shawhan felt good about much of what the Huskies did in their two-game series last weekend.

“Overall I thought our boys played a good weekend, even on Saturday night,” he said. “The positive thing is that we played a good weekend. On the other hand, I think overall we defended well in a competitive manner for five periods. I think one period on Saturday night cost us, and there are lessons in that: not losing your focus, maintaining your maturity and your ability to play and reset.

Shawhan has worked to teach his players about responsibility, which isn't always the easiest lesson to convey to players, especially in this current era where players can jump from one program to another through the NCAA transfer portal without the consequence of they have to sit out a full season.

“As I said in the comments after the match (Saturday), you feel bad after a heavy defeat,” he said, “You have a void. You feel terrible, or you should feel terrible after every match, if you haven't performed well. Now even a victory feels so much better if you have performed well individually. You still appreciate the victory, but it is to a lesser extent and that is normal (if you have not performed well).”

The same goes for after a loss.

“When you have put everything together, it hurts, but you can get over that if you perform well individually.” he said. “You understand that, and then you potentially identify the areas you didn't like, why you lost. When you can look in the mirror afterwards, it's easier to put it to rest and get back to work on the next one.”

There is a lot to learn from the outcome of each game.

“We talk about learning, and the only real loss is if you don't learn or get anything out of it,” Shawhan said. “That growth works through your difficulties, and things like that. If you don't do that, you won't move forward.”

The Huskies proved both nights that when they play 60 minutes, they can have success, even against the best opponents the CCHA has.

“There is a lot of room to grow and if we can play 60 minutes we definitely have a better chance of success.” Shawhan said.

That one period that got away from the Huskies on Saturday comes down to one major factor: level of competition.

'The second period was a lack of competition' he said. “I think anyone who watched the game would see that. That was it. It was slow and it wasn't focused on defense. It made them come in waves. I mean, they didn't dominate us in that period, which is encouraging, but we didn't fight in that period. We gave them the puck and then let them come back.

“There was no power on the puck. There was no elimination of time and space. That was the disappointing part.”

The Huskies, who are 12-13-6 overall and 9-9-2 in CCHA play, are tied for fourth place with Bowling Green State, whom they will play on the road next weekend. With four games remaining for the Huskies in the regular season, they are just five points behind the Mavericks for the CCHA lead.