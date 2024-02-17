University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN Oklahoma women's golf opens its spring schedule at the Spartan Sun Coach Invitational at Palm Aire Country Club (Par 72, 6,191 yards) in Sarasota Florida, February 18-19. Oklahoma women's golf opens its spring schedule at the Spartan Sun Coach Invitational at Palm Aire Country Club (Par 72, 6,191 yards) in Sarasota Florida, February 18-19. Sophomore Savannah Barber , Isabelle Schlick , Gracie Mayo junior Reagan Chaney and oldest Kaylee Veseley will represent the Sooners. LAST TIMEOUT Oklahoma women's golf finished second (17 under 847) and sophomore Isabelle Schlick And Savannah Barber (8-under 208) finished in third place at the Hurricane Invitational at Biltmore Golf Course to conclude the fall campaign. The Sooners posted rounds of 275-288-284 and their opening round score was the lowest round score of the tournament. OU recorded the second-most birdies, with a total of 58, finishing six behind tournament winner Miami. The second-place finish was the first top-two finish since OU finished in second place at the 2020 Schooner Fall Classic. THE FIELD (15 teams) College of Charleston, Georgia Southern, Grand Valley State University, Kent State, Miami, Michigan State (host), Nebraska, Notre Dame, North Carolina, NC State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, South Dakota State University and Tennessee. THE COURSE All three rounds will be played at Palm Aire Country Club (par 72, 6,191 yards) in Sarasota, Florida. FORMAT The two-day tournament starts with 36 holes on Sunday, February 18. The last 18 holes will be played on Monday, February 19. Each day will feature a shotgun start with the field teeing off at 7:30 a.m. CT. LIVE STATISTICS Live scores and final results will be posted onGolfStat.com. A full recap will be posted on SoonerSports.com each day after the rounds are completed. TO FOLLOW For updates and more information about Oklahoma Women's Golf, follow the Sooners on X and Instagram (@OU_WGolf).

