Mike Procter: South African cricket legend dies at 77





Mike Procter (left) and Barry Richards both had limited international careers due to South Africa being banned between 1970 and 1991 Former South African all-rounder Mike Procter has died at the age of 77, his family has announced. Procter played seven Tests for South Africa before they were banned from international cricket in 1970 due to the country's apartheid government. He spent 14 seasons with Gloucestershire and later coached South Africa on their international return. His wife Maryna told South African website News24 external link he had suffered complications during the operation. Gloucestershire said the club's flag would be lowered to half-mast until the start of the County Championship season on April 5. “Mike was a fantastic player and is rightly regarded as one of the best all-rounders to ever represent Gloucestershire,” said former team-mate David Graveney. “I don't think people realize that Mike had a lot of pain in his knee while playing, but that didn't stop him from performing at the level he did. “The 'Proctershire' phase was very fitting for Mike. He put in the biggest performances in the biggest games.” Procter was on the winning side in six of the seven Tests he played – all against Australia – between 1967 and 1970, taking 41 wickets at an average of just 15.02 before his international career was cut short. His reputation as a formidable fast bowler was well earned and in 401 first-class matches from 1965 to 1988 he took 1,417 wickets at 7.53 pm, with a further 344 wickets at 6.76 pm in List A cricket. He won the Gillette Cup and the Benson and Hedges Cup during his time with Gloucestershire, captaining the latter, and in 2020 was named the county's greatest foreign player. Procter was Proteas coach from 1991 to 1994 and led the team to the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup. He later became a match referee for the International Cricket Council. He forfeited the Oval Test between England and Pakistan in 2006 when the away side refused to return after the tea break after being penalized by the umpires for ball tampering. Procter also banned India's Harbhajan Singh for three Tests in 2008 for allegedly racially abusing Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds. The ban was lifted shortly afterwards when the allegations were downgraded to the use of foul language.

