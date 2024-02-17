UND's undefeated streak in school records ends in blowout loss to CC – Grand Forks Herald

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. UND's undefeated streak in school records would come to an end at some point.

But like this?

UND laid an egg for the first time in months on Friday, losing 7-1 to Colorado College in front of 3,503 fans at Ed Robson Arena.

Colorado College freshman Zaccharya Wisdom scored four times as the Tigers dismantled a UND team that hadn't lost in regulation since Nov. 3 at Boston University.

It ended a streak of 21 games without losing in regulation, a school record this team will share with the 2006-07 squad.

Friday night also marked the first time UND did not record at least one point in a National Collegiate Hockey Conference game all season. The Fighting Hawks (20-7-2) opened the season on a 16-game point streak as they stormed to the top of the NCHC standings and the No. 2 rankings in the country.

“I thought we had more guys working than us tonight,” UND coach Brad Berry said. “We had a few guys working, but we need everyone working. You can't have a few guys working and a few guys not. Ultimately, the level of competition has to be higher.”

The six-goal loss was UND's most lopsided loss since an 8-1 loss at St. Cloud State on Dec. 3, 2021.

The last time Colorado College beat UND by six goals was Oct. 29-30, 1994, when the Tigers did so on consecutive nights in Colorado Springs.

“(The locker room) was pissed off,” Berry said. “They were sour and I am sour. I can't remember many times when you gave up seven goals in North Dakota. And there is pride in that locker room. There will be a push tomorrow and that's what we made .” It was a big wake-up call tonight that we have to be a lot better.”

UND sits one point ahead of St. Cloud State at the top of the NCHC standings heading into Saturday's series finale at 7 p.m. Central. The Huskies are off this weekend.

Colorado College (17-9-1) has moved up to third place, seven points behind UND. The Tigers have lost just once in regulation in their last thirteen games.

The Fighting Hawks will have to try to catch up with Colorado College, which is now 3-0 against UND this season. The Tigers won a pair of overtime games at Ralph Engelstad Arena in December before eliminating the Fighting Hawks in Colorado Springs.

“They just outsmarted us and we got into penalty trouble,” said Louis Jamernik V. “They did a great job with their power play and took advantage of our mistakes. I think it was just a matter of will and that they had more will than we did.”

UND was blown away by the power play of Colorado College, which entered the weekend ranked 62nd out of 64 teams nationally at 11.5 percent.

The Tigers have scored four times on five opportunities and are now 5-for-8 with the man advantage against the Fighting Hawks this season.

UND has not allowed four power play goals in a game since February 11, 2012 at Minnesota Duluth.

“I think it's just the crotch seams,” Jamernik said. “I thought we did a good job of stopping their breakout from the top center for the most part. But as soon as they crossed, they started crossing us again. They obviously practiced that and executed it well. We have to do it.” It's better to make sure that doesn't happen.”

Wisdom, who missed the December series between the teams due to an upper-body injury, was the star with the game scoring four goals and five points. He became the first player to score four on UND in a game since Colorado College forward Eric Walsky on November 8, 2008.

Klavs Veinbergs, who also missed the December series with an upper-body injury, had a goal and four points. Ryan Beck added four assists. The other scorers were Tyler Coffey and Gleb Veremyev.

The Tigers chased UND starting goalie Ludvig Persson after he allowed five goals on 18 shots. Backup Hobie Hedquist played the final at 23:48, allowing two goals on 13 attempts.

UND continued to have trouble generating offense against the Tigers, scoring just one goal. It was a power-play snipe by captain Riese Gaber in the first period.

In their last three games at Ed Robson Arena, the Fighting Hawks have scored three goals and only one in five-on-five.

“We had our looks,” Gaber said. “Obviously I think we can do a lot more offensively to keep the plays alive longer and create more buzz in the O-zone. We've had some changes, but I think we need more than that.”

Comments: Carson Albrecht returned to UND's lineup after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury. . . Hunter Johannes missed his sixth straight game with a lower-body injury.