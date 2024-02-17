The Indian men's team defeats Chile in the opening match of the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships





Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan won their respective matches. The Indian men's team started their campaign at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, confidently by beating Chile 3-0 in their opening match on Friday. The experienced trio of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won their respective singles matches without dropping a match, giving India a comfortable victory over their South American opponents. Former Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal set the tone for India by beating Nicolas Burgos 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in the first match. He was followed by Desai, who defeated Gustavo Gomez 11-8, 11-7, 11-6 in the second match. Sathiyan sealed the tie for India by beating Felipe Olivares 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 in the third and final match. India are placed in Group 3 along with hosts and world number 3 South Korea, Poland, Chile and New Zealand. Their next match will be against Poland on Sunday, followed by South Korea on Monday and New Zealand on Tuesday. The top team from each of the eight groups will qualify directly for the round of 16, while the second and third placed teams will play an additional round for the remaining eight spots. The fourth and fifth placed teams will be eliminated from the competition. Trending Indian Sports Equipment The quarter-finalists in both the men's and women's categories will also secure their team quota for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. India are yet to book tickets for the mega event, where they will hope to improve on their best ever performance of reaching the quarter-finals in Tokyo 2020. However, the Indian women's team had a disappointing start to their campaign, losing 2-3 to defending champions China in their opening match on Thursday. Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee won matches for India by winning their singles matches, but China's tenacity eventually got the better of them. India is in Group 1 with China, Uzbekistan, Spain and Hungary. They play their next match against Hungary on Sunday. Follow Khel now for more updates Facebook, TweetAnd Instagram; download the Khel now Android app or IOS app and join our community WhatsApp & Telegram

