Sports
No. 3 Men's Tennis falls to No. 14 Arizona, 4-2
Austin No. No. 3 Texas Men's Tennis (6-2) fell just short in its comeback attempt against No. 14 Arizona (6-1), falling 4-2 in the ITA National Indoor Championships Round of 16 at the USTA King National Tennis Center in New York Friday. The Longhorns now move into the consolation bracket and will face 11 seed No. 13 Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET/2:30 PM CT.
The Wildcats claimed the doubles point with wins over Nos. 2 and 3. Despite singles wins over senior No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri at number 1, and senior number 2 Micah Braswell at No. 2, Arizona secured singles victories at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 to advance. The Longhorns had tied the overall match at 2–2, but after the Wildcats regained a 3–2 lead, match No. 5 went in Arizona's favor in a third-set tiebreaker, and the match at No. 6 remained unfinished. third set, preventing Texas from completing the comeback.
In doubles it is No. 5 pair Eliot Spizzirri And Cleeve Harper were the first to finish. They defeated No. 6 Jay Friend and Colton Smith 6-3 at No. 1. The match remained on serve until the Longhorns finally grabbed a two-point break for 4-2 in what would be the only break of the match. en route to a 6-3 win at Texas.
Then junior Pierre Yves Bailly and oldest Eshan Talluri At number 2, Eric Padgham and Herman Hoeyeraal fell 6-4. After both teams held their ground to open the game, Arizona broke and held onto a 3-1 lead. Then both teams held their ground the rest of the way. Trailing 5-3, Texas got a big deuce-point hold to get back within one game, but Arizona was able to serve out the match.
After splitting the first two matches, the doubles point came down to number 3 between Micah and Jonas Braswell and Sasha Rozin and Gustaf Strom from Arizona. Early in the match, Arizona earned a deuce point hold to make it 1-1 before Texas held a deuce point for 2-1 in the next match. However, Arizona responded by going on a 3–0 run with a hold, a two-point break and another hold to take a 4–2 lead. From that point on, both teams held on, with Texas earning a two-point lead to make it 5-4 before Arizona held its final serve to secure the doubles point.
In singles play Pierre Yves Bailly fell to No. 4 Nick Lagaev, 6-3, 6-4, to give Arizona their second point of the match. Lagaev earned what would be the only break of the first set for a 3-1 lead en route to the 6-3 win. In the second set, Bailly opened with a two-point hold before Lagaev responded with a hold and a break for 2-1. Bailly immediately broke back to level things up, 2-2, before Lagaev broke again for a 3-2 lead. After the series of breaks, both players held their ground for the remainder of the match. Bailly almost broke again while trailing 4-3, but Lagaev held on on a deuce point to eventually take the second set, 6-4. It was the only singles match decided in straight sets, giving Arizona a 2-0 lead.
At number 2, Micah Braswell came back to beat No. 43 Jay Friend 5-7, 6-3, 6-1, giving Texas its first point of the match. In the first set, neither player allowed a break through the first ten games, a streak that was interrupted by a two-point hold by Friend. Then, after a break and a hold, Friend won two consecutive deuce-point games and thus won the first set 7-5. The second set started with three of the first four games going deuce, all resulting in holds. Friend earned the first break of the set for a 3-2 lead, but Braswell responded by going on a 4-0 run, including a two-point lead on the final game closing, 6-3. Braswell's momentum only grew stronger in the decisive third set as he opened with a break to take a 2-0 lead. Friend was able to hold on for two points for 2-1, but from there it was all Braswell en route to the 6-1 finish, cutting Arizona's overall lead to 2-1.
A few minutes later, Spizzirri leveled the match with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 5 seed Smith. In the first set, neither player allowed a break in the first eight games. After a deuce-point hold by Spizzirri to go up, 4-3, Smith made a 3-0 run to take the first set, 6-4. In the second set, both players held their ground through their first two service games before Smith broke to hold a 4-2 lead. With his back against the pit, Spizzirri held, broke and held again with a two-point win to go on a 3-0 run and take a 5-4 lead. Trailing 6–5, Smith had the chance to serve to force a tiebreak, but Spizzirri came up with a huge set-deciding two-point break for the 7–5 win. In the third, after taking a two-point lead to make it 2-1, Spizzirri broke and consolidated for a 4-1 lead. From then on, the set remained on serve and Spizzirri maintained his three-game lead to win the match.
Arizona regained the lead just a few minutes later as a freshman Gilles-Arnaud Bailly fell to No. 46 Strom, 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, at No. 3. Bailly opened the first set with a two-point hold, and both players held serve through the first five games. Bailly then earned a two-point break to take a 4–2 lead, but Strom answered with consecutive two-point wins before a break and a break to start a 4–0 run for the set. After a 1-1 start to the second set, Bailly went on a 3-0 run to take a 4-1 lead. Although Strom held and broke for 4-3, Bailly kept his lead this time, earning a big deuce-point break in the next game for 5-3 before retaining the set. Both players broke the other, starting with Bailly, to open the third set and then held their subsequent service games for 2-2. However, Strom went on a 4-0 run to win the game and give Arizona a 3-2 lead.
This left the games at Nos. 5 and 6 on the field. At No. 5, Harper was the only Longhorn to have won a first set, but that match also went to a third set where he was defeated in a tiebreak by No. 116 Hoeyeraal, 4–6, 6–4, 7–6 (5) , to qualify for Arizona. In the first set, Harper earned a two-point lead for 2-2 before grabbing the only break of the first set for a 3-2 lead. Despite three deuce points, the set remained on serve for the rest of the time, including a deuce point hold from Harper to win 6-4. In the second set, Harper broke first after a deuce point for 2-1 and extended to 3-1 after serve. However, Hoeyeraal broke back two games later on a deuce point for 3-3 and then held on to regain the lead, 4-3. Both players held their ground the rest of the way, including Hoeyeraal who held on for a deuce point to take the set 6-4 and force a third set. There, Harper broke and then held on to jump out to a 2-0 lead. After a deuce-point hold by Harper for a 4-2 lead, Hoeyeraal responded with a 3-0 run, capped by a deuce-point hold, to go up, 5-4. Both players held on from there to send it to a back-and-forth tiebreak, with neither player able to take a commanding lead. Hoeyraal managed to take the first two-point lead at 5-3, but Harper broke and held on to get back to 5-5. Hoeyraal broke on the next point for 6-5 and took his chance to serve for the match and give Arizona the win.
With the overall match won, the match was ranked No. 6 among freshmen Lucas Brown and Casper Christensen was stopped with the score, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 3-2 in favor of Christensen. After opening things at 1-1 in the first set, Christensen held, broke and held again to advance, 4-1. Brown got one game back, but Christensen earned a two-point break to win the first set. In the second, Brown took a 2-0 lead after a break and a hold, but Christensen answered with a 3-0 run to get back on serve with a 3-2 lead. The set remained on serve for the remainder of the time, resulting in a tiebreak. After trailing 3–2 in the tiebreak, Brown made a 4–0 run to take a 6–3 lead before closing it out a few points later, 7–5, to seal a third set force. Four of the five games in the third were decided on two points, including the first two for Christensen. After Brown regained the break on his deuce point for 2-2, Christensen claimed the other for 3-2 just before play stopped.
#14 Arizona 4, #3Texas 2
Singles Order of finish (4,2,1,3,5)
1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) final #5 Colton Smith (ARIZ) 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
2. #2 Micah Braswell (UT) final #43 Jay Friend (ARIZ) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1
3. #46 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (UT) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
4. Nick Lagaev (ARIZ) def. #53 Pierre Yves Bailly (UT) 6-3, 6-4
5. #116 Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. Cleeve Harper (UT) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5)
6. Lucas Brown (UT) vs. Casper Christensen (ARIZ) 2-6, 7-6 (5), 2-3, unf.
Doubles order of finish (1,2,3)
1. #5 Eliot Spizzirri/Cleeve Harper (UT) final #6 Jay Friend/Colton Smith (ARIZ) 6-3
2. Eric Padgham/Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) def. Pierre Yves Bailly/Eshan Talluri (UT) 6-4
3. #53 Sasha Rozin/Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) def. Micah Braswell/Jonas Braswell (UT) 6-3
