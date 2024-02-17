Will NFL players play flag football at the 2028 Olympics in LA?

The 2028 Summer Olympics are still an entire Olympic cycle away. But the inclusion of flag football at the Los Angeles Games begs the question: Will NFL players compete on the world stage?

The first answer, barring unforeseen circumstances, is yes.

The players want to participate. The NFL wants players to play. And, most importantly, the NFL Players Association is on board.

The players want to do it. We support the players who want to do this, said union president Lloyd Howell Jr. after his press conference on February 7 in Las Vegas. So we were all for it.

There are issues that need to be resolved, Howell added.

NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.

Details are out, let's say someone gets hurt while getting ready for the Olympics. Does it fall under (competition) protection or not? So what allowances, given that football hasn't been in the Olympics, would make this kind of thing possible? Howell said.

The 2028 Summer Games are scheduled for July 14 to 30, 2028, meaning the Olympics will end right around the time training camps traditionally begin. While that's one of many hurdles to consider in the participation of active NFL players, Howell called the possibilities workable problems.

Especially if both parties want to do something, the union leader said. So details that need to be addressed, but we haven't gone into that yet.

Time is on the side of those who want to make it work. Discussions about the eligibility and process between the NFLPA and the league, which carries the owners' interests, have already begun, said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president for international club affairs and league events. The Pro Bowl Games, meanwhile, have included a flag football game for the past two years.

(There are) important things we have to work through, and we will continue to do so,” said O'Reilly

The flag football format adopted by Los Angeles 2028 requires players to carry three flags. Pulling one from the holder around a player's waistline resembles a tackle. There is one first-down marker at center field. The field is 70 meters long and 30 meters wide; the two end zones are both 35 feet deep.

When the presence of flag football players at the Los Angeles Games was announced in October, NFL players responded largely positively.

I definitely want to (play), but I've seen some of those guys play flag football and they're a little bit faster than me, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. said in November. I know there are no linemen blocking for you. I'm 31, 32 years old, so if I can still get around then I'm going to try to go there and maybe play football in LA.

Just don't tell coach (Andy) Reid or (Chiefs general manager Brett) Veach or anyone else.

Because the number of spots for Team USA is limited, eligibility for other countries based on the player's family nationality and his own origins will also be explored. In October, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told USA TODAY Sports that he was interested in competing but wanted to secure his Japanese citizenship to represent Japan.

There will also be an all-women's field, bringing medal parity in flag football.