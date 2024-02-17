Sports
Will NFL players play flag football at the 2028 Olympics in LA?
The 2028 Summer Olympics are still an entire Olympic cycle away. But the inclusion of flag football at the Los Angeles Games begs the question: Will NFL players compete on the world stage?
The first answer, barring unforeseen circumstances, is yes.
The players want to participate. The NFL wants players to play. And, most importantly, the NFL Players Association is on board.
The players want to do it. We support the players who want to do this, said union president Lloyd Howell Jr. after his press conference on February 7 in Las Vegas. So we were all for it.
There are issues that need to be resolved, Howell added.
NFL STATS CENTRAL: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more.
Details are out, let's say someone gets hurt while getting ready for the Olympics. Does it fall under (competition) protection or not? So what allowances, given that football hasn't been in the Olympics, would make this kind of thing possible? Howell said.
The 2028 Summer Games are scheduled for July 14 to 30, 2028, meaning the Olympics will end right around the time training camps traditionally begin. While that's one of many hurdles to consider in the participation of active NFL players, Howell called the possibilities workable problems.
Especially if both parties want to do something, the union leader said. So details that need to be addressed, but we haven't gone into that yet.
Time is on the side of those who want to make it work. Discussions about the eligibility and process between the NFLPA and the league, which carries the owners' interests, have already begun, said Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president for international club affairs and league events. The Pro Bowl Games, meanwhile, have included a flag football game for the past two years.
(There are) important things we have to work through, and we will continue to do so,” said O'Reilly
The flag football format adopted by Los Angeles 2028 requires players to carry three flags. Pulling one from the holder around a player's waistline resembles a tackle. There is one first-down marker at center field. The field is 70 meters long and 30 meters wide; the two end zones are both 35 feet deep.
When the presence of flag football players at the Los Angeles Games was announced in October, NFL players responded largely positively.
I definitely want to (play), but I've seen some of those guys play flag football and they're a little bit faster than me, quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. said in November. I know there are no linemen blocking for you. I'm 31, 32 years old, so if I can still get around then I'm going to try to go there and maybe play football in LA.
Just don't tell coach (Andy) Reid or (Chiefs general manager Brett) Veach or anyone else.
Because the number of spots for Team USA is limited, eligibility for other countries based on the player's family nationality and his own origins will also be explored. In October, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told USA TODAY Sports that he was interested in competing but wanted to secure his Japanese citizenship to represent Japan.
There will also be an all-women's field, bringing medal parity in flag football.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/2024/02/17/nfl-players-flag-football-olympics/72629415007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ukraine-NATO Integration Working Group meets at Munich Security Conference
- Greenwich Entertainment acquires cult Japanese documentary Aum; EFM Sales Kickoff (Exclusive) | News
- Will NFL players play flag football at the 2028 Olympics in LA?
- Google releases Android 15 preview, here are the new features
- Boy in Chicago immigrant shelter dies of sepsis, autopsy reveals
- PM Modi implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution | Latest news India
- Macron ally says Britain must strengthen European defense ties to counter Trump threat | foreign policy
- Les Moonves, former CBS exec, fined for involvement with former Hollywood top cop
- No. 7 UNC men's basketball slams Virginia Tech, 96-81, in dominant home win –
- Rapture Innovation Labs wins top honor at IESA Vision Summit and Awards 2024
- Multiple earthquakes were felt in Falls City in San Antonio
- Trump reacts to $350 million fraud fine against judge controlled by Democratic club