Notre Dame Hockey: Irish offense wins 6-1 over Minnesota

The Irish hockey team Notre Dame Fighting played their penultimate home game of the regular season last night with the Minnesota Gophers visiting South Bend. In what was an evenly played game everywhere but the final score, Notre Dame was powered by a huge four-goal second period to defeat one of the hottest teams and goaltenders in college hockey.

Game Overview: Notre Dame 6 – Minnesota 1

First period

Both teams spent the first half of the first period trading chances without anything too dangerous coming for either team until Minnesota nearly took the lead with a goal in front that somehow stayed out of the net. Just a few seconds later, Notre Dame was able to convert the lead at halftime.

It started with a close-range shot from Brennan Ali that fell to Danny Nelson on the rebound. Nelson's follow-up trickled through Justen Close and slowly made his way to the goal line where he was trapped by Carter Slaggert before Close could reach back to cover the goal line.

Second period

Notre Dame got to work right away in the second period. Jake Boltmann controlled the puck and cycled low to the corner. He passed the puck through the crease to a waiting Cole Knuble, who knocked it into an open net for the two-goal lead.

Midway through the period, just a few minutes apart, Notre Dame added two more goals that chased Justen Close from the Minnesota net. Cole Knuble scored his second of the night with a deflection in front of the net and then Landon Slaggert scored a rebound for the 4-0 lead. Minnesota scored their first and only goal five minutes later, but any comeback attempt was halted when Notre Dame scored again at the end of the period.

Minnesota tried to move the puck out of the defensive zone, but brutal forecheck by Carter Slaggert forced a turnover near the blue line. Danny Nelson jumped on the loose puck and created a two-on-one with Brennan Ali. Nelson needed no help, however, as his short side shot found an opening for Ireland's fourth goal of the period.

Third period

The game was tightly controlled throughout the third period, but that didn't stop Notre Dame's offense. They added a sixth goal from Drew Bavaro on the power play and kept Minnesota off the scoreboard. It was a big win for Notre Dame for seeding, if nothing else, with three games left in the regular season.

To score

ND: Carter Slaggert (3) at 11:27 in the 1st assisted by Danny Nelson and Brennan Ali

ND: Cole Knuble (8) at 1:30 of the 2nd, assisted by Jake Boltmann and Patrick Moynihan

ND: Cole Knuble (9) at 8:23 in the 2nd assisted by Danny Nelson and Justin Janicke

ND: Landon Slaggert (18) at 11:18 in the 2nd assisted by Zach Plucinski and Paul Fischer

MINN: Aaron Huglen (9) at 16:53 in the 2nd, assisted by Cal Thomas and Brody Lamb

ND: Danny Nelson (8) at 19:24 in the 2nd assisted by Carter Slaggert

ND: Drew Bavaro (7) on the PP at 16:53 in the 3rd assisted by Hunter Strand and Paul Fischer

Sanctions

ND: Justin Janicke 2 for crosscheck at 6:03 in the 2nd

MINN: Oliver Moore 2 for hooking at 8:00 in the 2nd

ND: Danny Nelson 2 for cutting at 4:26 in the 3rd

MINN: Sam Rinzel 2 for roughing at 15:18 in the 3rd

MINN: Oliver Moore 2 for crosscheck at 5:16 in the 3rd

ND: Carter Slaggert 2 for crosscheck at 17:16 in the 3rd

Goalkeepers

ND: Ryan Bischel saved 31 of 32 shots for the win

MINN: Justen Close made 10 saves on 14 shots in the loss

MINN: Nathan Airey saved 12 of 14 shots during the emergency response

Next one

Game two between Notre Dame and Minnesota, senior night and green jerseys.