World Table Tennis Team Championships: Open campaign of Indian men's team with defeat of Chile

The Indian men's team recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile to start the campaign for the World Table Tennis Team Championships here on a winning note on Saturday.

Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, ranked 95th, started the tournament in dominant fashion, racing to an 11-5 11-8 11-6 victory over world number 53 Nicholas Burgos.

India's top-ranked rower and reigning national champion Harmeet Desai continued the momentum and defeated low-ranked Gustavo Gomez for an easy 11-8 11-7 11-6 win.

G Sathiyan was stretched by Olivares Felipe in the first game but the Indian rower fought it out to seal the tie with a 12-10 11-8 11-8 win.

The win moved India (2 points) to third place in Group 3, behind South Korea (4 points) and Chile (3 points), who each drew twice.

The Indian men's team will take on Poland on Sunday, followed by South Korea on Monday and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The Indian women's team will also be in action against Hungry on Sunday.

On Friday, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula had stunned the world's top two players, Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi, in their respective singles matches, but the Indian women's team narrowly lost to China in the opening match.

