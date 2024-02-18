Women's Golf Focus: Sun Coast Invitational





SARASOTA, Fla. Tennessee women's golf will compete in the Spartan Sun Coast Invitational in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday, February 18 and Monday, February 19. Tennessee women's golf will compete in the Spartan Sun Coast Invitational in Sarasota, Florida on Sunday, February 18 and Monday, February 19. Hosted by Michigan State University at Palm Aire Country Club, the tournament includes 36 holes on Sunday, followed by a third and final round on Monday. The Lady Vols will look to carry over the momentum they built from their most recent tournament, a second-place finish at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico. They posted top team scores in the second and third rounds, while being the only school to field three individuals in the top 10. LADY VOLS LINEUP

Vanessa Gilly Gilly once again paced the Lady Vols in their final tournament, improving in each round to finish in sixth place with a score of 3-over (219). The senior recorded her 31st career round of par or better, currently seventh in program history. Manassanan Chotikabhukkana The Thai native also recorded her third top-10 finish of the season, finishing eighth in Guadalajara with a score of 6 over (222). She is looking for her sixth consecutive top-20 finish of the season, a feat not accomplished since Mikayla Bardwell in 2018. Kayla Holden Holden, a native of Port St. Lucie, Florida, returns to the Sunshine State after a T19 finish at the last tournament. With a score of 71 in the third round, she had the biggest increase in the individual rankings on the last day in Mexico. Bailey Davis The junior Davis was the third Lady Vol in the top 10 of the last competition, finishing in ninth place with a score of 7-over (223). The best finish of her 2023-2024 season to date was a third-place top 10 finish of her collegiate career. Angela Arora Arora returns to the starting lineup, her fourth of the season. Her first spring event of the 2022-23 season included a top-10 finish at the Collegiate Invitational. THE FIELD No. 25 North Carolina, No. 27 Purdue, No. 31 Michigan State, No. 38 TennesseeNo. 42 Miami, No. 43 Ohio State, No. 53 Oklahoma, No. 55 Kent State, No. 59 Georgia Southern, No. 61 NC State, No. 65 Nebraska, No. 66 College of Charleston, No. 77 Notre Dame, No. 141 South Dakota State, Grand Valley State *Rankings updated by the Leaderboard on February 14, 2024 COURSE INFORMATION Palm Aire Country Club – Champions Course Par 72 6,191 yards LIVE SCORING Live scores are provided by Golfstat and can be found here. TEE TIMES Sunday February 18 First round 8.15 am shotgun start FOLLOW US For live updates throughout the tournament, follow @vol_wgolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2024/2/17/womens-golf-central-sun-coast-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos